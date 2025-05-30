Sign up for a digital arts scheme for children this summer

LOOKING for interesting summer activities for young people this summer? Creative and digital arts specialists Giga Training and Beam Creative Network are running a free Digital Arts Academy summer scheme across Belfast, and spaces are now available to book for boys and girls aged nine-12 years at Girdwood Community Hub, Avoniel Leisure Centre and Black Mountain Shared Space Project.

The Digital Arts Academy is part of the Belfast Local Community Action Plan supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes body (SEUPB). It will engage young people in activity to develop friendships and an understanding of diversity while educating on peace and conflict resolution to develop skills as “ambassadors for peace”.

The fun, interactive four-day summer scheme programme will be facilitated by some of the most exciting creative talent from across the North. Spaces are now available to book on to the Digital Arts Programme or the Art and Drama Clubs. Each young person taking part will have the opportunity to get hands on experience in a range of activities including graphic design, animation, music production, DJing, digital art, dance, performance, film making, creative writing and more.



Councillor Joe Duffy, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Shared City Partnership, said:

“It’s great to see this PEACEPLUS digital and creative arts project being launched. This project will not only bring young people from across the city together but will enable them to become 'ambassadors for peace' in their own communities and beyond.

Summer scheme participants Christopher, Cainah and Erin

"Targeting 1,500 participants, this important project will lead to developing friendships while also promoting good relations and an understanding of difference and diversity through a range of fun, exciting and engaging activities.”



John Walls, from Digital Arts Academy and Giga Training, added: “We are delighted to partner with Beam Creative Network to deliver the Digital Arts Academy on behalf of the PEACEPLUS Programme. Delivering digital and creative arts projects to young people that make it accessible and fun, is at the core of what we do.

"For many years we have worked across Belfast delivering projects for young people, it is always a joy to watch how these have a positive impact on their lives and help them make new friends. This is a very popular summer scheme and we would encourage parents to book early to avoid disappointment.”



To book a place on Digital Arts Academy visit www.digital-arts-academy.com/book/ or follow Digital Arts Academy on Facebook and Instagram #BelfastPEACEPLUS. For more information on Belfast PEACEPLUS, visit the Council website at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/peaceplus and SEUPB at https://www.seupb.eu/peaceplus