SLIMMING WORLD: Why slimming support matters more than medication

NEW Slimming World Consultant, Noel Mulholland, says slimming clubs are more important than ever to ensure anyone wanting to lose weight – including people who are taking weight loss injections – get support to build healthy habits so they can keep the weight off.

Noel, who runs the Glengormley group, explains why some people taking weight loss injections are starting to join Slimming World groups and how he’s ready to support them. And it seems he’s not alone – in a recent poll of Slimming World Consultants, more than a third (37 per cent) said they’ve already welcomed new members who are taking weight loss injections to their groups. A separate member poll, completed by 104 people who joined Slimming World while using weight loss injections, reveals that 82 per cent now feel more confident that they’ll be able to maintain their weight loss when they stop taking the medication. Crucially, nine in 10 say that being supported by others who understand the challenges of losing weight is invaluable.

Noel has recently completed his training to become a Slimming World Consultant, leading the group at St Brigid’s in Glengormley, after struggling with his weight for many years. He’s lost nearly six stones since joining Slimming World himself in January. He says: “When it comes to feeling unhappy with your weight I’ve been there, done that, so I completely understand how tempting it can be to turn to solutions that might appear easier and promise quick results. Sadly, there is no magic spell.

“At Slimming World, we know real success comes from building lasting habits around food, drink and activity. I often hear from new members how blown away they are by the emotional support they receive from group – they’re losing weight but also addressing the deeper issues, changing their mindset and gaining control of their food and drink choices in the long term.”

Mounting evidence shows that weight regain is a serious risk for those stopping weight loss medication. A University of Oxford study found that most people regained the weight they lost within a year, with full regain expected in under two years without sustained lifestyle changes. Reflecting these concerns, the UK’s health watchdog the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has urged that anyone coming off weight loss drugs should receive structured advice and ongoing support to help prevent rebound weight gain.

Noel says: “Our member poll shows that people are coming to our groups for that very support. In fact, 63 per cent told us they decided to join while taking weight loss injections because they want help to create healthy, lasting habits to maintain their weight loss long term.”

Noel before his Slimming World journey

The survey also found that 68 per cent of members who joined while taking weight loss drugs say that since joining their Slimming World group, they’ve learned how to eat a healthy, balanced diet that they can stick to. And the majority (89 per cent) found that losing weight alongside like-minded people is much more enjoyable than trying to lose weight on their own.

Noel says Slimming World’s approach is focused on togetherness, community and shared experience – all of which are vital for lasting weight loss success. He says: “What makes Slimming World truly special is our unwavering belief in the power of people coming together. We know the weight loss landscape is changing, but one thing remains the same: lasting success comes from giving slimmers the self-belief, the tools and the thinking space each week to make plans for the days and weeks ahead and build and embed healthy habits.

“Add to this the accountability of knowing there are other members rooting for you, that there’s someone to help pick you up after a difficult week and that the experiences you share are helping others and it’s a powerful combination. Feeling that real sense of belonging and genuine care keeps members coming back week after week and cements their success.

Noel adds: “Currently 64 million people in the UK are living with overweight and obesity, so we understand the challenge facing the Government and the health service. Slimming World is here to help. For over 55 years we’ve supported people to lose weight and transform their lives, not just through a weight loss plan and activity programme – Slimming World gives a lifelong toolkit for healthy living. That’s why being part of a group is so powerful: it helps you stay motivated, until the changes you’re making around food, drink and activity become everyday habits.

“Lasting change needs real support – whether people are using our tried and tested methods, have had surgery or are using weight loss medication. Real change doesn’t happen in isolation, it happens when we come together. Whether you're just starting out, returning to group, or taking weight loss drugs, you’ll find a warm welcome and the support you need to make lasting changes – right at the heart of your local community.

At Slimming World, community isn’t just a word, it’s the spark that fuels every success.”

The Glengormley Slimming World group is held every Saturday at 8am & 9.30am at St Brigid’s Church 48, Ballyclare Road. To join, pop along or contact Noel on 07349885788.

For more information, or to find your nearest group visit slimmingworld.co.uk