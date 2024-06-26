Soccer: Hughes takes the reins at DC

AS soccer clubs begin to turn attention to pre-season, Donegal Celtic have a new manager in place as Declan Hughes has taken the reins.

Hughes takes over from Owen Baggley and his assistants who stepped down at the end of the season, along with reserve team manager Paul McManus.

DC have not had long or far to look for their next first team boss, however, as Hughes, who has arrived from neighbours St Teresa's, is the next to guide them forward.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Wee Hoops have steadied the ship and have also been in contention for honours in the Ballymena & Provincial League's Intermediate Division.

Hughes therefore arrives at the club that will be seeking to take the next step and having had experience of management locally and also in Australia in the past, there will be high hopes he can work the oracle.

He arrives with plenty of ambition as the club continues to rebuild and consistently challenge for league and cup honours in the period ahead.

"I'm delighted to be taking over the DC job as it’s a big opportunity for any young coach wanting to make a stamp on the game," said Hughes upon his appointment.

"I previously managed at St Teresa’s and helped guide them to promotion in my last job, also managed in Australia at St Kilda Celtic for a period, and the club was very successful.

"My goal for the season is to rebuild a youthful side and galvanise them and hopefully be lifting trophies with DC soon enough."