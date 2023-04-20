Soccer opinion: Another step to the title for ruthless Celtic

Matt O’Riley netted a brace against Kilmarnock on Sunday and the Dane is just one of a host of Celtic players in the early-to-mid-20s age group that suggests the squad is a long way from its peak

IT doesn’t say much for the strength of the Scottish Premiership when Kilmarnock, who have one of the best home records in the league and are desperate to avoid relegation, were blown away by arguably Celtic’s most impressive 27 minutes of the season.

Yes, I’m aware that the Bhoys operate with a much superior budget and “should” be disposing of much of the domestic opposition with ease, but one expects at least a bit of fight.

I’m sure you’re thinking, what are you even complaining about? And you’d be right to ask that, as Ange Postecoglou’s men are now just seven points away from retaining the title, bringing with it the riches of the Champions League in 2023/24.

Highlights from Sunday’s 4-1 victory at Rugby Park included a brace from Matt O’Riley, which will hopefully boost his confidence after what has been a lacklustre few months for the English-born Dane.

It was also interesting to hear his insight after the game as he detailed how the team put into action the meticulous planning that goes into a week’s training.

“We started very fast, which was nice,” he said.

“That was the message before the game, if we can nick a goal, that sort of kills their game plan because they want to be solid defensively. Some of the goals were really good. It’s the patterns we work on in training and it’s nice when that translates to the pitch.”

After the first half-hour had passed, Celtic took the foot off the pedal and coasted the remaining 60 minutes, affording the manager the luxury of bringing on youngsters Rocco Vata and Ben Summers, who made his first-team debut. Hopes are high that the pair have a bright future at the club and their development will only be aided with more game-time once the league is sealed.

Perhaps it should be no great surprise that the Bhoys were so goal-hungry, with 9-0, 6-1, 5-0 and 5-1 victories racked up this term.

Many managers are content to sit on a lead and focus on the defensive aspect of the game, but Ange made it clear that this was not his approach when he first came to Glasgow, and his side has not disappointed in entertaining the fans.

Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann, now manager of South Korea, was also on hand to watch Celtic put on a show from the stands.

He was in Ayrshire to run his eye over striker Hyeongyu Oh, who was given 45 minutes and once again showed a lot of promise with his workrate and strength.

Postecoglou said: “Our first half was outstanding, probably as well as we’ve played all year. Second half, we got a bit sloppy and never got into any rhythm. Overall, knowing the challenge here today, I’m really pleased.

“With Ben and Rocco, they have trained with us for quite a while and it’s about earning their opportunities. Ben has been good, we’re really happy with his growth and the game time is a reward.”

The squad is largely made up of players who are in their early or mid-20s: Alistair Johnston is 24, Greg Taylor 25, Sead Haksabanovic 23, Jota 24, Yuki Kobayashi 22, Hyeongyu Oh 22, Alexandro Bernabei 22, Daizen Maeda 25, Reo Hatate 25 and O’Riley is 22.

We’re only scratching the surface of what this team is capable of, and the real tests will come in Europe over the coming seasons.

You may have noticed that I omitted Liel Abada, who’s 21, from the above list. It may be a tad early for summer transfer speculation, but the signs are pointing to a Parkhead exit for the Israeli winger.

Sky Sports this week claimed that Ajax are closely monitoring his situation and are “positioning themselves” to be in the market for his services later this year.

I’ve stressed in previous columns that I wouldn’t want Abada to leave, but if he feels he isn’t getting the minutes he deserves, then for his development the best move for all parties would be to say goodbye.

His goal contributions have been excellent since he joined from Maccabi Petah Tikva for £3.5m two years ago – he netted 15 last season and has 12 this campaign, and with a contract that doesn’t end until summer 2026, the Hoops hold a strong negotiating card.

If he does go for a hefty profit, it’d be another prime example of how Celtic seek to run themselves as a club and a replacement will undoubtedly have already been identified by the manager and scouting department.

This is an area that the Hoops have bolstered over the past year with Mark Lawwell coming in as head of first team scouting and recruitment, along with Joe Dudgeon from the City Football Group and Southampton’s Kevin Hamill, who was reportedly influential in bringing former Celtic players Victor Wanyama, Fraser Forster and Virgil Van Dijk to St Mary’s.

Forward planning from a recruitment standpoint will be vital in how Postecoglou will fare in Europe next season and it’s important that new signings are an upgrade on anyone who leaves. And while those preparations are likely underway, there’s the small matter of a treble to tie up in the here and now.

‘One game at a time’ might be bit of a cliché, but it’s consistently reiterated to the players to ensure that they remain grounded and focused on who’s up next.

This weekend it’s Motherwell at Celtic Park (Saturday, 3pm). Stuart Kettlewell only took over two months ago and made an impressive start until being stopped in his tracks by Dundee United at home last week. But they are safe from the drop and always pose a threat through their big striker, Kevin van Veen, who is supposedly being eyed by cash-strapped Rangers.

Unfortunately for them, though, there’s no stopping Celtic at the moment and it’d take a lot of things to go wrong all at once to slip up at home to the Steelmen. A routine day at the office coming up.