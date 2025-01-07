Soccer: Return to action following the passing of Michael Newberry was tough, Magilton confirms

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton admitted that Saturday’s game with Banbridge Rangers was tough for all associated with the club, but credited the Down outfit for playing their part in the tribute to Michael Newberry.

The holders progressed to the Sixth Round of the competition on a day when the Cliftonville boss believes it was about demonstrating to Newberry’s family how much the 27-year-old meant to the club.

“It was a tough day - there is no question,” Magilton acknowledged.

“It was pretty subdued here too but credit to everybody and credit to Banbridge for the manner in which they came, and they did with grace, humility and a lot of dignity.

“It was a massive day for them; they’ve never been in this position before and you can imagine how difficult a day it was for them.

“Part of it is a huge celebration, they’re coming to Solitude to play against the Irish Cup holders, in what would have been a fantastic day.

“Again, they understood the importance of our day and Michael. Ultimately, we want to show the Newberry family how much Michael was loved and cherished in the short time he was here and the mark he has left on our dressing room.

“I don’t think you ever get over it, you don’t but what you do is cherish his memory and go out and play and do your very best and play your heart out like he did.”

☘️ Cliftonville Football Club offers sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to yesterday's tributes in memory of Michael Newberry.



Rest in peace, Newbs.



➡️ https://t.co/XUA6IUz9ai pic.twitter.com/0DmPybZkch — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) January 5, 2025

Magilton did feel that getting back to the pitch would benefit anybody associated with the club in coming to terms with the tragedy.

“If it helps one person, supporter, player, coach, staff, board, then it’s a good thing and that’s all we can say,” Magilton remarked.

“We’ve reached out to all the players as individuals and addressed them as a group because it’s not easy. Everyone takes it differently and has a different approach to it.

“Ultimately, we’ve lost a team-mate and we’ve lost an incredible lad who is going to be sadly missed for the rest of our days. We all have to live with Michael Newberry no longer with us and that is huge.

“We have to do that sadly, but life does go on and football does help that and being together helps that and being part of the group helps that and that camaraderie and togetherness helps that.

“He loved that and lived for that and would never want to stand out as an individual. He wanted to be part of the group and today he was in our thoughts and in our hearts.

“Everybody played their part today and Banbridge again deserves special mention for adding to that.”

The Reds' boss paid tribute to kit-man Brian Campbell for his own personal touch in having Newberry’s number 5 printed on the front of all the players' jerseys and wants the squad to honour his memory every single day.

“We’re largely creatures of routine,” he said.

“We like that routine; we seek that routine, and we find comfort in that routine. To change anything would have caused a stir.

Kris Lowe points to Michael Newberry's number on the front of his jersey after scoring on Saturday

“Again, we stuck to what we do, players are very settled and comfortable in that but in the back of the mind today of all days, the only thought was Michael Newberry.

“The added touch Brian Campbell did a fantastic job was the number 5 on the shirt – that was a beautiful touch. His shirt was hanging up in the changing room and you could feel his presence and that was important for us.

“It is still so raw, and my thoughts are with the family. When you lay the wreaths, it is so poignant and that’s when it really hits home that he’s no longer with us. Sadly, the game was on, and we had to play the game and actually had to win the game.

“We’re defending champions and we had to go and defend our trophy. We want to go back there and go all the way again because of the unbelievable roller-coaster ride that we had last year and win a cup in the manner in which we won a cup.

“We all want a piece of that and if we go all the way, there wouldn’t be anything better than to honour Michael Newberry, but we will honour Michael Newberry every single day from here on in.”

On Friday evening the Reds make the trip to Inver Park to take on Champions Larne in the league (7.45pm kick-off) before they return four days later in the semi-final of the Bet McLean Cup.