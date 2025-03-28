Soccer: Reds return to the Irish Cup final

Clearer Water Irish Cup, semi-final

Cliftonville 3-0 Ards

HOLDERS Cliftonville secured their place in the final of the Clearer Water Irish Cup on May 3 with a comfortable 3-0 win over Ards in Friday evening's semi-final at Windsor Park.

Ahead at the break through a super Joe Gormley finish, it took the 2024 winners until the final quarter of an hour to see off their Championship opponents, with substitutes Alex Parsons and Ryan Corrigan completing the job on a relatively straightforward evening in South Belfast.

Reds boss Jim Magilton felt that his side was sloppy at times throughout the 90 minutes but was full of praise for the senior duo of Joe Gormley and Rory Hale for their telling impact on proceedings.

“We were very aware of Ards' strengths and very aware that they would come into the game buoyant and confident,” Magilton acknowledged.

“Winning games breeds that and the players were confident. We talked about tempo and possession of the ball, movement and trying to be really clinical.

“We were sloppy at times, but then we got Rory in a really good area. It’s a fantastic run from Joe and a magnificent finish again.

“Ards did present problems for us after the break. We knew they were going to come out - they had their moments - but we managed to see it out and Joe with a wonderful assist and Rory with a wonderful assist.

“Big occasions, pressure is proof that you are in the right place at the right time and Joe and Rory stand up. They enjoy it, love it and when it matters most, they produce.”

🏆 FULL-TIME 🏆@ArdsFC1900 0@cliftonvillefc 3 (Gormley 30, Parsons 73, Corrigan 85)



The Reds continued their defence of the trophy with a three-goal semi-final defeat of Ards. They'll face either @DgnSwifts or @bangorfc in the final.@ClearerWater #IrishCup pic.twitter.com/JygHhX7S3D — Irish FA (@IrishFA) March 28, 2025

Magilton made two changes from the XI that started their victory over Carrick Rangers last time out.

Conor Pepper and Axel Piesold both dropped out, with Shea Kearney returning from international duty and Rory Hale from a rest last weekend.

Cliftonville pushed for the early opener but the offside flag brought a promising Joe Gormley chance to an end after Rory Hale and Shea Kearney combined in the build-up.

On 11 minutes, a long ball over the top from Rory Hale dropped for Ryan Curran, but Alex Moore was quickly out to make himself big and close down Curran’s space, parrying the shot out for a throw-in.

Moore was alert a few minutes later to take the ball away from Shea Gordon at the edge of the area, and Shea Kearney lifted the ball goalwards and over the target.

Ards’ only chance of the half came midway through when Aidan Steele collected a cut-back from Eamon Scannell, took a touch and unleashed a shot that Luke Conlon somehow blocked at the expense of a corner, which came to nothing.

The first booking fell to former Cliftonville youngster Odhran McCart after he sythed down Rory Hale at the edge of the box.

The resulting free-kick failed to test Alex Moore though as he smothered Jack Keaney’s subsequent attempt.

It was Cliftonville who made the breakthrough in the 29th minute at Windsor Park. Ryan Curran hooked a pass onto Hale and he lifted it over the top to Gormley to arrow a low shot past Moore and make it 1-0.

Gormley passed up an opportunity to double the lead and his tally with a curling effort wide and Shea Gordon also shot off target less than 60 seconds later as Gormley’s goal proved the difference at the interval.

Cliftonville should have doubled their lead early in the second period, with Ryan Arthur cutting out Sean Stewart’s near post cross.

Alex Moore comfortably held onto a Hale snapshot and on the stroke of the hour-mark, Ryan Curran was slipped through by Hale. Moore closed down the angle but Curran found Kearney and he in turn picked out Gormley to skew wide at the back post.

Half-time substitute Arran Pettifer then miscued at the back post from a lovely Kearney ball across and a Gormley turn and shot was inches wide.

Cliftonville were almost made to rue their missed chances when substitute Darius Roohi’s deflected attempt was tipped over by Lewis Ridd from underneath his crossbar.

Ryan Corrigan celebrates scoring the third

The holders would eventually make their pressure pay in the 73rd minute.

Rory Hale clipped the ball across and substitute Alex Parsons' header was well placed into the corner despite the best efforts of Ryan Arthur at the back post.

Joe Gormley saw an angled lob flash past the post minutes later, whilst Eamonn Scannell blasted over at the other end with a chance to half the deficit.

Substitutes Parsons and Pettifer combined with the latter crashing a low shot off the outside of the post.

The job was complete with five minutes to spare as Cliftonville made it 3-0. Ryan Arthur’s back pass put goalkeeper Moore under pressure and his clearance was cut out by Gormley; he unselfishly squared to Ryan Corrigan to tap in within 60 seconds of entering the fray.

Thereafter, Jim Magilton’s charges saw the game out with ease to book their place in the decider on May 3rd and keep alive a second avenue to a European place at the end of the season.

CLIFTONVILLE: Ridd, Keaney, Addis, Conlon, Kearney, Wilson (Pettifer 46’), Hale (Corrigan 84’), Gordon, Stewart (Glynn 69’), Curran (Parsons 69’), Gormley (Madden 88’).

ARDS: Moore, Greer, Maxwell, Arthur, Ruddy, E Scannell (Calderwood 84’), McCart (Hunter 67’), Simpson, Steele, Newell (E Scannell 84’), Tipton (Roohi 51’).

REFEREE: Tim Marshall