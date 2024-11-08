WATCH: Special offers at Boutique Infinity Tanning Salon on Springfield Road

AT Boutique Infinity Tanning, we offer a welcoming environment where relaxation and rejuvenation are always top of mind. Our expert and friendly staff are dedicated to providing a top-notch tanning experience for everyone, from first-timers to our regulars, who range in age from 18 to 76.

This Friday, take advantage of our special offer: 100 minutes for just £35, a savings of £35 from the regular price. We also offer exclusive deals for pensioners—come in between 8 and 9 am, and you can skip the wait and enjoy your tanning session right away.

For those looking to do more than just tan, our Italian bed offers a full-body light therapy treatment designed to improve skin health, relieve muscle and joint pain, and enhance relaxation and sleep. The therapy uses no UV light, making it perfect for those with skin concerns or anyone in need of a soothing, healing experience.

Many of our clients come in not just for a tan, but to relax with a coffee and enjoy some friendly conversation. Whether you’re here for a quick tan, a therapeutic session, or simply a moment of peace, Boutique Infinity Tanning offers something for everyone.

Boutique Infinity Tanning Salon

782 Springfield Road, Belfast,

028 9040 6428

BoutiqueInfinity@icloud.com

https://www.boutiquearoma.co.uk/