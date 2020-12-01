St John the Baptist PS nominated for Unsung Heroes of the Pandemic Aisling Award

In St John the Baptist PS, we believe passionately in developing our children academically, socially, emotionally, physically and spiritually. We provide an environment in which our children’s talents are nurtured, developed and celebrated throughout the entire school community.



The ‘Unsung Heroes of the Pandemic’ Aisling Award nomination secured this year by the school reflects the professionalism and desire of all in our staff to consistently go the extra mile to meet the needs of our children and their families, something of which we are very proud.





Our children’s academic progress is at the centre of our mission, with excellent teaching and learning experiences in the classroom and through academic initiatives such as Accelerated Reader and Accelerated Maths helping to cultivate a very positive and effective learning environment.



We provide Breakfast and After School clubs and a broad range of sporting, musical and art/drama activities throughout the school day and as part of our expansive after-school programme. As a GAA 5-Star Centre, we are committed to promoting and championing Gaelic Games within the school.





We look forward to welcoming our new pupils and families in September 2021.

Chris Donnelly, Principal (St John the Baptist PS)