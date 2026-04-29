ANTRIM GAA have responded following news that player unrest led to the cancellation of Tuesday evening's training session in Dunsilly.

Tuesday morning was flooded with the news regarding serious unrest in the camp following what seemed to have been a Whats App rumour stating that Antrim boss Davy Fitzgerald had been removed from his post as Antrim senior hurling manager.

Fitzgerald's squad has just one victory this campaign in the Division 1B clash with Carlow back in February. Following Saturday's defeat to Laois the Saffrons remain firmly on the chopping block in the Joe McDonagh Cup, sitting second-bottom on points difference.

The defeat to Laois follows a run of back-to-back late defeats to Ulster rivals Down which has sparked serious concern for all involved in the county set-up.

The squad rallied together and collectively gave their views to the Antrim County Board following the news surrounding their coaches departure.

The letter sent to the county board read: "The Antrim Senior Hurling Squad wish to formally raise a number of concerns regarding recent events that have caused confusion and frustration within the group.

"Firstly, there is significant concern surrounding the situation involving Davy. It is understood that a decision was made to remove Davy from his position, only for that decision to later be reversed. When this was subsequently raised and questioned, the squad were informed that no such action had taken place.

"Furthermore, when this was brought to Seamus (McMullan) the chairman was asked directly about the matter and indicated that he had no knowledge of it. This is particularly concerning given that Davy, other members of the management team, have all confirmed that the sequence of events did in fact occur. The contradiction between what occurred and what has been communicated has created uncertainty and a lack of trust among the players.

"Secondly, there are ongoing issues regarding training gear. A number of players have still not received the full allocation of gear that is expected. This has been highlighted as part of the basic gear requirements outlined in the GPA Players' Charter, which further underlines the importance of addressing the matter without delay.

"In order to address these matters directly, the squad will be requesting that Seamus, along with any other members of the County Board who wish to attend, meet with the panel at training tonight, Tuesday 28th April 2026, to provide clarity and address the concerns outlined above. If Seamus and relevant board members are not in a position to attend and engage with the squad on these issues, the players will not proceed with the scheduled training session and further action could be taken.

"The squad respectfully request:

Clarification on the sequence of events regarding the decision involving Davy.

An explanation as to why conflicting information was provided when the matter was raised.

An update on the status of outstanding training gear and when this will be resolved.

Reassurance that clearer communication processes will be implemented going forward.

A prompt and transparent response would be appreciated.

"Yours sincerely, Antrim Senior Hurling Squad."

On Wednesday morning the Antrim County Chairman, Seamus McMullan, responded to the correspondence received, believing the county board must now work together to address 'serious concerns' raised by the playing and management teams.

"We fully acknowledge the concerns raised in the letter. I have assured players' representatives I am treating those issues very seriously and will address them directly.

"Whilst prior commitments that could not be changed at short noticed meant a meeting on the same day the letter received was not possible, we are working closely with players' representatives and my priority in making sure we move forward together."

The statement also addressed concerns over the discussion that Davy Fitzgerald had been removed from his post as Saffron boss.

"I would like to make it clear. At no point was any decision taken to remove Davy Fitzgerald from his position as senior hurling manager. This was confirmed at the County Committee meeting of 27th April 2026.

"Antrim senior hurling results and performances have been very disappointing and have understandably caused frustration for everyone. As a County Committee we will always work hard to take decisions in the best interest of Antrim GAA.

"As a lifelong Gael, I believe those decisions must be taken in the right way."

The statement concluded with the county making no further comment at this time.