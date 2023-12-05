St Mary's students brave the cold to drill home homeless message

STUDENTS from St Mary's Grammar School were out in the bitter cold this morning highlighting the plight of the homeless.

Pupils from the Social Justice Advocacy Group at the Glen Road school participated in a two-hour demonstration at the front gates of the school from 7-9am to highlight the reality of homelessness. This week is Homeless Awareness Week.

Staff and students braved the cold to present shocking statistics about homelessness to those making their daily commute to work and school along the Glen Road.

On Thursday the school will be hosting a panel discussion on homelessness from 11.30-1pm. The panel will include Damien McNairney from the People’s Kitchen, Ciara Ferguson MLA and Chair of the All Party Group on Homelessness, Gerry Carroll MLA, as well as representatives from Homeless Connect, MACs, NICCY, and residents from Rosemount Hostel who will share their lived experiences of homelessness. This event will be led by Cormac McArt from the Westcourt Centre.



On Friday St Mary's will conclude their events with a Christmas dinner at 2pm for staff and residents from Rosemount House and Clover Hill hostel for families. Guests will also include volunteers and service users of the People’s Kitchen as well as representatives from Edmund Rice International – an NGO committed to working for marginalised children and young people.