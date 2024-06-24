GALLERY: St Therese of Lisieux Primary School host Summer Fair

ST Therese of Lisieux Primary School in North Belfast have hosted a Summer Fair as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

School families past and present enjoyed a delicious BBQ and refreshments, generously sponsored by LIDL.

Matthew Rooney and his team at MR Sports generously offered their services to support the event, keeping everyone entertained with games, music and dance, and a penalty shoot-out.

Deanby Ju Jitsu also donated their time providing a range of martial arts activities for our budding Jackie Chans.

The children also enjoyed shows from Magic George and burnt off energy on the bouncy castles and slides provided by Pathway Inflatables. Jigsaw Animal Farm brought creatures from the furry to the slimy for all to enjoy and a few brave participants had pictures taken with the snake around their neck.

Also taking part in the event were Greenwatch from Westland Fire Station, Ardoyne Ambulance Station and 27th Belfast Holy Family Scouts.

An endless supply of refreshments were provided by Coffee Angels, Casper Ices and Cos Cotton Candy.

PTA Chairperson, Paula Graham said: “This was a fabulous event for our school community, marking 50 years of the school which has played such a huge role in many lives.

"We are so proud of the community spirit shown from everyone involved in this event and it was great to see so many people enjoying the day. We are hugely grateful to our main sponsor LIDL Northern Ireland for sponsoring the BBQ and commend them for their outstanding contribution to the communities they serve.”

St Therese of Lisieux PS Head Teacher Siobhan McTaggart added: “The Summer Fair was such a wonderful way to bring our year of celebration to an end. The children and their families had a great day, and huge thanks go to all the volunteers from the PTA, the staff and past pupils who ensured the event was so well organised and stewarded.

"The community atmosphere and excitement of the festivities made it a joyous occasion for all with plenty of lasting memories for those who attended.”