Stabbing on Stewartstown Road, two arrested

STABBING: Police carried out an extensive search of the scene following Monday's attack

Two men have been arrested by police after a stabbing incident close to the Michael Ferguson roundabout on the Stewartstown Road.

Reports from the scene say two men got out of a car and attacked the driver of a jeep with machetes.

The Stewartstown Road has been closed at the Michael Ferguson roundabout due to an ongoing incident. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes at this time. — NI Road Policing and Safety (@NIRoadPolicing) September 14, 2020

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey urged anyone with information about the attack to contact the PSNI.

“These actions have no place in society, particularly at a time when our health service and community are fighting back against a resurgent covid19," he said.