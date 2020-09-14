Two men have been arrested by police after a stabbing incident close to the Michael Ferguson roundabout on the Stewartstown Road.
Reports from the scene say two men got out of a car and attacked the driver of a jeep with machetes.
The Stewartstown Road has been closed at the Michael Ferguson roundabout due to an ongoing incident. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes at this time.— NI Road Policing and Safety (@NIRoadPolicing) September 14, 2020
Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey urged anyone with information about the attack to contact the PSNI.
“These actions have no place in society, particularly at a time when our health service and community are fighting back against a resurgent covid19," he said.