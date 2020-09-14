Two men have been arrested by police after a stabbing incident close to the Michael Ferguson roundabout on the Stewartstown Road.

Reports from the scene say two men got out of a car and attacked the driver of a jeep with machetes. 

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey urged anyone with information about the attack to contact the PSNI. 

“These actions have no place in society, particularly at a time when our health service and community are fighting back against a resurgent covid19," he said. 

POLICE CORDON: Paul Maskey MP branded the attackers as "reprehensible"
