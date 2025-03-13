SuperValu Dairy Farm have you covered this St Patrick's Day

SuperValu Dairy Farm are pleased to welcome you this St Patrick’s Day.

Enjoy incredible offers and value across our state-of-the-art store on a wide variety of products including our popular Good Food Locally Sourced range, as well as an extensive range of fresh and chilled produce. Also enjoy our excellent mix-and-match meal deals with our fantastic offers on a wide selection of beers, wines and spirits in our modern off licence.

The store is filled with hundreds of Best Buys, and stocks over 500 own-brand products which are up to 40 per cent cheaper than leading national brands, plus many everyday items are price matched with Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda, offering customers the best value.

Customers can enjoy freshly baked items from the in-store bakery or grab a coffee from the popular Frank and Honest Coffee dock, known for being the top coffee-to-go on the Island of Ireland.

Store manager James Brennan said: "We would like to thank our shoppers for their custom – we’re very proud to serve the local community and will continue to offer shoppers the best products, value, and service, right on their doorstep."