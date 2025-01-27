Thousands of homes still without electricity following storm

DAMAGE: The clean up began straight after the storm on Friday morning

APPROXIMATELY 65,000 customers remain without electricity across the North with power now restored to 220,000 properties following the extensive damage to the electricity network caused by Storm Éowyn on Friday.

Councils have also opened Community Assistance Centres in their areas at which NIE Networks will be in attendance. These details can be found at www.nienetworks.co.uk.

NI Network are reminding the public to maintain safety around any damaged electricity equipment and never approach a broken pole or overhead power lines, and keep children and animals away. Report any damage to NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643.

NIE Networks is also reminding customers of the cautionary measures they can take in the event of a power cut:

If you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost.

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored.

Take extra care if using candles.

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries.

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

You can report faults online, and also check for status updates at www.nienetworks.co.uk, or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.