Tickets flying out for St Michael's Youth Club's 50th anniversary bash

St Michael’s Youth Club on Finaghy Road North is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a big reunion in September.



Established in 1972 thousands of young people from Andersonstown went through its doors over the past half century and now the current club committee want to bring past members together for a big birthday bash.



Founding member of the youth club, Eddie Neeson, said tickets are going fast and called on former members to get their ticket order in as soon as possible.



“St Michael’s Youth Club’s big 50-plus reunion will be on Saturday 17th September in the Devenish. It will be a chance to relive your youth and dance like you are only 14 at the Wednesday night discos,” he said.

“Tickets are already flying out – no-one wants to miss it.



“As this is a standalone event and we do not receive funding for it we are charging £15 per tickets. This is to ensure there are enough funds to pay for the entertainment and venue. You won’t be disappointed, we have the amazing Untouchables, DJ and photobooth.”



Eddie said there are 288 tickets in total and it will be first come, first served.



“If you want to buy a ticket you can get them from myself, Jackie Brennan, Emma Devine, Rae McCoy, Damian Grant, Kathleen Batson and Eamon McQuillan.



“If you don’t want to be disappointed you better be quick.”