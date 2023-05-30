Translink getting musical in bus and rail stations in June

Ukulele players Sean Hugh, Graham Elliot and Jenny Bond tune up for a musical month of fundraising for Air Ambulance with the support of Translink Group CEO, Chris Conway and Colleen Milligan from Air Ambulance NI

TRANSLINK is tuning up for a musical month as it prepares to host Tune in June – an entertaining campaign which will see bands, solo musicians, singers and dance troupes perform in bus and rail stations – to raise vital funds to keep Air Ambulance NI in service.

Commenting on the musical month-long initiative, Chris Conway, Group CEO at Translink, said: “Air Ambulance NI provides a vital service, saving lives on a daily basis, helping reach those in urgent need quickly and often giving hospital-grade care at the site of incidents.

"As our charity partner we were keen to support the essential work they do by hosting local performers in stations across the Translink network. The line-up of entertainment includes several very popular local ukulele bands, a visiting Swedish Church choir, local dance groups and a number of talented staff members who will take up our busking spots in aid of a very worthwhile cause.”

Coleen Milligan, from Air Ambulance NI, added: “Air Ambulance NI is in its second year as charity partner with Translink and we have been so impressed by the generosity and support provided by the staff right across Northern Ireland. Tune in June is another great initiative which will not only help us raise money that is essential to keeping our service going, but will also help spread awareness of the work we do. We are really looking forward to this fun and entertaining campaign and would encourage as many people as possible to support it either by donating when they see the performances or via the Just Giving page, or by sharing the link on social media to help spread the word.”

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in approximately twenty-five minutes.