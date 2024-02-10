Two arrests – third in custody – after disturbance in Ballymurphy

COURT:

POLICE have made two arrests following a disturbance in Ballymurphy on Friday.

Both men, aged 30 and 37, have been charged with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. The incident took place in Whitecliff Crescent.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old man is also charged with assault on police. Further charged with improper use of public communications and a domestic abuse offence. He is to appear on these offences before Belfast Magistrates' Court today, Saturday 10th February.

The 37-year-old is to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 8th March. A third man, aged in his 30s, remains in police custody at this time.