Ulster Bank in Andytown reopens after one day closure due to 'Covid-related' absences

ULSTER Bank's Andersonstown Branch was closed on Monday due to "Covid-related" absences.

Customers were met with a notice that said the Westwood Centre branch had closed due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The branch was reopened as normal on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Ulster Bank said: “Our Andersonstown branch at the Westwood Centre was temporarily closed due to a number of Covid-related team absences. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused and can confirm that the branch is open again today.”