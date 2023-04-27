GALLERY: Ulster’s first LGBTQ+ GAA club celebrate one-year anniversary

ULSTER'S first LGBTQ+ GAA club have celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Formed in April 2022, Aeracha Uladh made history becoming Ulster’s first LGBTQ+ inclusive GAA club and are the second in the world – with the other club located in Dublin.

The inclusive club which has made West Belfast their home continues to grow in popularity with over 70+ registered members.

Aeracha Uladh welcomes everyone with all abilities, and all genders to play together during the training session which takes place in the Falls Park on Tuesday evenings.

Chair of Aeracha Uladh, Emma Gernon emphasised everyone can come along, and no experience is required.

On Saturday, the club held a celebratory day at Lámh Dhearg to mark the significant milestone. A football blitz was held, a raffle with fantastic prizes, entertainment and food was also provided.

With community at the heart of Aerach Uladh’s ethos, the club was recently nominated for the friendly facilitator GNI award.

Emma said the club has hopes of being ratified soon but that so much has been achieved in the space of a year.

“We are very conscious of the fact that some people have had negative experiences of the GAA and we do our best to make everyone feel included and welcome."