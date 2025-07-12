Unique Traveller event set for Féile for the first time

A UNIQUE project detailing the traditions of the Traveller community in Ireland is coming to Féile an Phobail for the first time.

The Traveller Project, in conjunction with Community Restorative Justice (CRJ), will be hosted by St James’ Farm on July 31 and August 1 at 11am.

The not-to-be-missed event is an opportunity to talk, listen, learn, cook, and understand the traditions and lives of the Traveller community.

Ann-Marie McKee, CRJI Traveller Project Coordinator, explained: “There have been a lot of barriers in the community sector in relation to Travellers, a lot of discrimination and people maybe, you know, didn’t understand the culture, or didn’t want to know about it.

“There was a lack of awareness of the culture, and it’s a very rich culture.

A Traveller caravan will be on view during the events

“People sort of had no understanding, no education, no awareness of how rich their culture was.”

Discussing the event, Ann-Marie added: “The Traveller community has never been part of the Féile – this is a breakthrough having this event and bringing the Traveller culture into the community.

"There will be the caravan there, the campsite, the tents and even the Cant language.

“It’s bringing that richness, and what we’re hoping is a bit of respect for the culture (alongside) the hardship and inequalities within the Irish Travellers.”

The St James' Farm and CRJ Ireland Traveller Outreach Project is a free event. Enquiries to amck@crjireland.org and stjamescommunityfarm@outlook.com.