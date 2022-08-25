'Unprecedented' GCSE success celebrated at St Mary's

TOP MAN: Joshua Lavery who received ten A*s with his mum

ST Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School on the Glen Road is celebrating unprecedented success in its GCSE results, with 89 per cent of students achieving at least seven GCSEs at Grades A* to C.

This represents a vast increase of 18 per cent over a four-year period. Meanwhile, 98 per cent of students achieved at least 5 GCSEs at Grades A* to C, an increase of five per cent over a four-year period.

Adam McCabe

Joshua Lavery was the top performing student achieving a remarkable ten A* grades.

Other top-performing students included Fiachra Clenaghan (A*, 8 As and 2 Bs), Matthew Granier (5A*s and 5As), Nathan Nelson (A*, 6 As and 4 Bs), Ethan Quinn (3 A*s and 7 As), Dylan McCleary (3 A*s, 6 As and a B), James McMullan (A* and 9 As), Rian Moylan (A* and 9 As), Caolan Flannery (10 As), Adam McCabe (2 A*s, 6 As and 2 Bs), Ronan Bradley (A*, 7 As and 2 Bs).

These results reflect another highly successful GCSE year for the school.

A 100 per cent pass rate at grades A* to C was achieved by students in Art and Design, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Certificate in IT, French, IT, Further Maths, Music, Certificate in LLW, Gaeilge, Physics, Spanish, Sports Studies and Statistics.

Over 90 per cent pass rate at grades A* to C was achieved by students in BTEC Sport, English Language, English Literature, Irish, Mathematics, Religion, Certificate in Religion and Double Award Science.

Caolan Flannery

St Mary’s Principal, Mrs Siobhan Kelly, is delighted with the school’s success.

“Once again St Mary’s has produced a superb set of GCSE results and demonstrated continued improvement," she said. "I would like to congratulate the outgoing Year 12 students and their parents on their well-deserved achievements.

"The entire school community recognises how difficult it has been for pupils and their families during these unusual and challenging times.

"We look forward to welcoming many of the students back to St Mary’s to commence A-Level studies and would also like to wish our school leavers every success.”