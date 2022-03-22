Cost of living crisis: West Belfast public has its say

AS prices continue to rise and the Irish government have reduced fuel excise duty in order to assist families, we visited the Kennedy Centre to find out how the rocketing costs of fuel, heating and electricity is impacting upon our readers.



Pádraig McCrory said that he has noticed the rising costs and he is sure that there are others out there worse off than him who are struggling.



“It is costing me a lot more money and I hope the prices go down again soon,” he said.



“I think we should follow the direction of the Southern government by reducing the taxes. We are a stable family but I am sure there are people out there who are struggling with a choice between fuel and food.”

Anne Fullerton added: “I think it is terrible. The price of petrol is crazy. If the Southern government are reducing the tax and duty on it, then why are we not?”

Stacy Boyle has also noticed an increase in the number of times she is having to refuel her car.

“It is a nightmare. Anything that the government could do to make the prices lower needs to be done. I put £20 in my car two days ago and I have had to go put more in today,” she said.

Gontle Mathula has noticed a missive increase in the cost of fuel and heating.



“I think the fuel prices are horrendous at the moment. When I get to the petrol station I am finding that it is getting more and more expensive. I have also noticed a big increase in the price of heating and I am actually spending most of my time in the shopping centre where I don’t have to pay for the heat,” she said.



“I have also noticed an increase in the fuel prices. The taxes and National Insurance will be increasing as well. Also with the war in Ukraine, it is making it difficult to transport oil into the country which is having a massive effect on the prices.

Setshwano Mathula added: “The heating is rising to the point where we are having to time our heating because if you have it on all day, the oil prices are that high that you can't afford to buy the usual amount and are having to top up smaller amounts at higher prices which is very expensive.”

Sean McKeown called for utility prices to be regulated.



“The gas and electric has gone through the roof,” he said.



“We are putting £40 on the gas a week and about £20 a week in electric. It is a joke. There doesn’t seem to be any end to it. This was all happening before Ukraine and we need to see the government step in to regulate the prices.”



Meanwhile, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has called on the British government to get to grips with the cost of living crisis.



“Ordinary people and working families are struggling with rising living costs and out-of-control fuel and heating bills and they need solutions,” he said.



“The DUP has recklessly walked away from the Executive and are blocking a three-year Budget that could help support workers and families, while also preventing Ministers from taking further action.



“Boris Johnson’s Tory government has done little to support people through this crisis and while people continue to struggle, big corporations and energy companies' profits have drastically shot up.”



Mr Maskey added that Sinn Féin have told the Prime Minister that his government needs to step up by immediately introducing a windfall tax on big energy companies with the money raised being redirected back into people’s pockets.



“This is a call that has been pursued by the Sinn Féin MP team, who will continue to lobby the British Government to do the right thing,” he continued.



“Tory plans to punish working people by hiking taxes from April must also be abandoned. The fact that the Tories will increase taxes and National Insurance contributions, in the midst of a cost of living crisis, illustrates just how out of touch they are with the struggles of working people.



“It is Sinn Féin’s view that the British government should cut duty on petrol, diesel and on home heating oil, while also scrapping VAT on energy bills to cut people’s household costs.



“It’s absolutely imperative that every effort possible is made to support people through this crisis.”