WATCH: £280,000 upgrade to Townsend Enterprise Park in West Belfast

TOWNSEND Enterprise Park – a cornerstone of Belfast's business community – has unveiled a substantial £280K transformation within its property, which has created an enriched working environment for its 46 tenants. The extensive refurbishment project has enhanced the workspace functionality, improved accessibility, and catered to the surging demand from new and existing tenants.

Strategically located just off the Westlink and in close proximity to Belfast city Ccentre, Townsend Enterprise Park is home to 46 small-to-medium-sized businesses. Collectively, these enterprises employ over 300 professionals from Belfast and beyond. The park offers flexible workspaces, state-of-the-art meeting facilities, and hosts a diverse range of businesses and charities, from coffee roasters, office fit-out specialists, mechanics, training companies, international design agencies, florists, gyms, and food and product manufacturers.

Founded on principles of social and economic regeneration, Townsend Enterprise Park has flourished as a charitable organisation with a mission to stimulate business development and community engagement and upliftment in the local area. As a testament to its unwavering commitment to these values, the park recently celebrated full occupancy for the first time in its trading history, showing trust and growth at the highly respected Ppark.

Margaret Patterson McMahon, CEO of Townsend Enterprise Park, said: “I am delighted to finally launch our fantastic new space at Townsend Enterprise Park, amongst the Lord Mayor, local dignitaries, community representatives, our esteemed tenants, and our Board of Trustees. This has been made possible through re-investment from us and that of Community Finance Ireland, who have supported us financially contributing £130,000.

"Our growth is a reflection of the tenacious spirit of Belfast's thriving business community, which has deep roots on this site for almost 300 years. We're not just about profit; we're about purpose, and our success is a testament to that."

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy said: “It’s an honour to be invited to unveil this significant development at Townsend Enterprise Park, which will continue to bolster and nurture local businesses, and provide vital employment in the community.

“As a Council and within the Belfast Agenda, we are committed to supporting an additional 44,000 jobs by 2035 and Townsend Enterprise Park is a prime example of this aim. We will continue to support business communities as they grow and prosper within our city and I wish all current and future tenants the best of luck.”

In addition to the workspace upgrade, Townsend Enterprise Park has ambitious plans for a Foundry Quarter heritage initiative, featuring an exhibition situated on the 'peace line'. This initiative aims to celebrate and educate visitors about the area's rich industrial, social, and cultural heritage, with the goal of bolstering economic activity, tourism, and civic pride in the region.