West Belfast set for 'biggest and best' Féile yet over ten days this August

THE organisers of the iconic Féile an Phobail have announced dates for what they say will be the "biggest and best" community arts festival yet.

The festival is set to return for a 33rd year from 5 to 15 August this year in what Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble says will be another "record breaking" outing.

Last year, organisers were forced to host the festival online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but managed to host a staggering 400,000 guest at over 100 virtual events.

Kevin said the Féile team had hit the ground running and began preparing this year's line-up as soon as the 2020 festival closed.

“We have live music, drama, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, family events, sport and visual arts all lined up for you," he said.

“This year is a particularly exciting one for Féile as we emerge from lockdown thanks to the ongoing vaccine rollout and the fantastic work done by our amazing NHS staff along with the leadership provided by the Executive.

"Féile an Phobail began in 1988 at a time of intense conflict and tragedy here in West Belfast.

"Who thought that 33 years later, we would have seen the scale of the growth of Féile that has occurred.

"We have a lot to thank the visionaries who founded Féile an Phobail for. They gave this community a light that shines brighter each year.

“From its outset, Féile has sought to display and showcase the positives of West Belfast and the incredible talent and creativity in this community."

Kevin said Féile has "worked hard" to provide alternatives to bonfires which sparked trouble during August of last year.

“Over the years, Féile has developed enormously and is now the biggest community festival in Ireland, with hundreds of events taking place throughout the course of the festival," he added.

“This year we hope you can all join us, take part in person, enjoy, and celebrate the fantastic community that we have, subject to lifting of restrictions.

“We want to thank our community and Féile’s key stakeholders for continuing to support us as we navigate our path back to normality.

“We will soon be welcoming event proposal submissions and we will announce in advance when submissions are open for application. Proposals can include a wide range of events and activities, including music, drama, literary, youth, family, community, sports, visual arts and talks and debates.

“Let’s show the world why this is very much a Féile an Phobail – a festival of the people!"