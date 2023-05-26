Woman to appear in court after disorderly behaviour on a Glider

GLIDER: The incident happened on Thursday

A WOMAN is to appear in court following an incident on a Glider on the Falls Road yesterday.



Police said they have charged a 20-year-old woman with a number of offences “including assault on police, disorderly behaviour and possession of a Class C drug following a concern for safety report aboard a Glider service on the Falls Road on Thursday May 25.”



The woman is due to appear in Belfast Magistrates’ Court on June 22.



As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

