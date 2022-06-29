Workforce opens job opportunities for our young people

COUNCILLOR Claire Canavan has praised the commitment and enthusiasm of community organisations such as Workforce Training Services and said that they are making a real difference in the lives of local people getting the skills to enter industry.

Earlier this week, the Sinn Féin presented a number of awards to learners and businesses within the community at the annual Workforce awards day in Conway Mill.

Speaking after the event, Cllr Canavan said: “The annual prize-giving ceremony celebrated the success of the learners who attend Workforce Training Services on the Springfield Road.

“I want to commend all those who received an award for their hard work in completing their courses and getting the skills needed to get into work.

“I would also like to acknowledge the work being done by the trainers, whose commitment, dedication and enthusiasm make a real difference to people’s lives.

“Their focus is on ensuring learners reach their full potential and leave Workforce with the skills industry needs and providing them with a route into good jobs.”

Paul Boyle, Workforce Training Service's General Manager added: "At Workforce, providing the highest quality skills training and job opportunities for our young people is essential in rebuilding the post-pandemic economy and in addressing any future skills deficits.

"It is also critical for our community’s prosperity that we provide our employers with highly skilled trainees and apprentices enabling them to access new talent and in so doing, help our young people to develop further.

"Workforce’s Celebration of Success event recognises our young people’s achievements, which have come with considerable commitment of time, hard work and personal sacrifice.

"Whatever direction our students take, their time at Workforce will stand them in good stead, not only in their working and professional lives, but in life generally."