WATCH: On and of the course Cliftonville is more than just a golf club

SITUATED in the shadow of Cavehill, Cliftonville Golf Club was founded in 1911 and is one of Belfast city’s oldest clubs.

The origins of the club actually started in an area called 'Monkeystown' which is now part of Ballysillan playing fields between the Oldpark Road and Ballysillan Road.

It moved to its current site on the Westland Road in May 1924 and later this year will celebrate its centenary.

In terms of golf, Cliftonville Golf Club is a nine-hole course which presents a serious test of golf. The course measures over 6,200 yards and features a starting hole nominated twice in BBC NI’s “Toughest Par 3”.

This course lies in the shadow of Cavehill with beautifully matured greens full of subtle contours. It really is a hidden gem in the heart of North Belfast.

With around 350 members and 200 golfing members, the club reflects the popularity of the sport.

For many years, golf had long been considered a game for men and Cliftonville Golf Club have been leading the way in implementing a One-Club model, which aims to remove gender discrimination.

Last year, Marion Dickson became the first lady in the club's history to be club President.

Away from the greens, Cliftonville Golf Club is more than just a golf club.

With a bar and lounge, serving delicious food, an upstairs function room, snooker room and live sport, there is something for everyone.

"We are such a friendly club," said Marion Dickson, Club President. "You might come in as a stranger, go away as a friend. It is like an extended part of the family.

"Our food is absolutely fantastic. You do have to book early to avoid disappointment, especially for a Sunday."



Our Facilities Include

9 hole Golf Course · Practice green & fairway • Putting green

Well-stocked pro shop • Bar & Lounge • Upstairs function room (& bar)

Snooker room • Sky Sports

