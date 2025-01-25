Kieran Doherty Cycling Club to raise funds this Saturday for friends in Gaza

GOOD CAUSE: Members from the Kieran Doherty TD Cycling Club in the grounds of Belfast City Hall

AS the people of Gaza begin to pick up the pieces as a temporary ceasefire came into force on Sunday following a 15-month Israeli bombardment, the real cost in terms of human life will only become clear in the weeks ahead.

It's not the first time the Gaza Strip has been at the centre of wars, as it has been under ongoing siege since 2007, leading to death and life-changing injuries.

Sadly, the numbers will continue to rise as the full picture of the latest wave is determined, but the previous estimate of over 3,000 amputee residents (one of the highest rates of amputation in the world), is set to grow. However, the spirit of the Palestinian people remains unbroken and over the years, some of those suffering such injury have formed a para-cycling team named the Gaza Sunbirds.

Their story is not lost on the people of Belfast and on Saturday in the Kennedy Centre, the Kieran Doherty TD Cycling Club will hold a 12-hour spinathon to raise money for their friends in Gaza.

The West Belfast group has been involved in numerous fundraising ventures over the years and they will again put their shoulder to the wheels to help those in Gaza who have been left with nothing.

All money raised this weekend will go to the Sunbirds – a professional para-cycling team in the Gaza Strip, with its objective to pave the way for amputees in Gaza and around the world to rise above through determination and excellence in sport.

Providing people with special needs the opportunity for rehabilitation through sport, their aim is also to represent Palestine on the global stage in order to build awareness of para-cycling and its difficulties under siege.

Over the past 15 months, they have used their resources to provide community-led aid to Gaza, preparing and distributing parcels of essentials to the communities around them.

Despite the recent ceasefire, people in Gaza need help more than ever and this weekend, the Kieran Doherty TD Cycle Club will play its part.

Their charity spinathon will take place just outside Sainsbury's from 9am-9pm and all support and donations will be most welcome.