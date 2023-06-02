£2m of cannabis seized after search of lorry at Belfast Harbour

OFF THE STREETS: The drugs that were seized on Thursday

THE PSNI have recovered suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of around £2million in the Dargan Road area of Belfast.

Officers from the Auto Crime Team made the discovery on Thursday after searching a heavy goods vehicle in the Belfast Harbour area shortly after 10:30pm.

"During the proactive policing operation, suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of around £2million located concealed in a trailer. A 25 year old man was arrested and remains in police custody at this time," said Detective Inspector Sweeney.

“This is a significant seizure taken off the streets that would have been destined to destroy lives and communities across Northern Ireland. This represents £2million that will not be going into the pockets of an organised crime group. To have taken this quantity of suspected herbal cannabis from the streets, will have a severe impact on the criminals linked to this operation.

“Our detectives are following up on a line of enquiry that these drugs may have been destined for the Lurgan, Portadown and Armagh area. Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams have assisted with follow up searches in this area."