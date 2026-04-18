The Little Heroes charity has hosted a landmark celebration at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children (RBHSC) to mark the successful completion of the Super Little Heroes Appeal 2025.

The event brought together donors, clinical teams, and supporters to witness the direct impact of the charity's most ambitious project to date. Surpassing its original goal, the appeal has raised over £320,000, fully funding an extensive suite of life-saving and life-changing equipment that will transform diagnosis, treatment, and recovery for children.

From high-tech surgical tools to the newly unveiled Cubbie, a personalised sensory pod, the equipment provides the RBHSC paediatric team with the tools needed for faster diagnoses and safer treatments.

"Every day, children from throughout Northern Ireland face serious health challenges. They are the true heroes," said Mary McCall, Little Heroes CEO. "The Super Little Heroes Appeal was our way of stepping up for them. Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, our donors, our 'Fantastic Five', and Digg Deep for Kids, we have equipped our medics with the tools they need to save lives and improve outcomes."

The 'Super Little Heroes' Impact List: The funds raised have provided a diverse range of critical medical technology, including:

Rapid Infuser for Theatres: Delivers warmed blood at high flow rates during emergencies and major trauma surgeries.

Gastroscopes: Essential for diagnosing and treating conditions in the esophagus and stomach, leading to faster patient outcomes.

Blood Fridge for Theatres: Ensures blood products are securely stored at correct temperatures and are immediately available during surgery.

4 Laparoscopic Sets: Used for minimally invasive surgeries to reduce pain and significantly speed up recovery times.

2 C-Macs: Technology to make intubating critically ill children safer and easier, preventing delays in emergency theatres.

23 Humidifiers for Ventilators: Vital for preventing hypothermia and airway complications, particularly during peak winter respiratory surges.

Portable Ultrasound: Allows doctors to quickly and accurately place central lines in critically ill children across different hospital wards.

6 Airvo 3 Systems: Provides high-flow oxygen therapy for acute respiratory failure, with battery portability for safe patient transport.

Simulation Equipment for PICU: Allows consultants to train junior doctors on complex procedures in a safe, simulated environment.

2 Dialysis Chairs: Provides essential comfort and support for patients undergoing long, difficult treatment sessions.

Diagnostic Neurophysiology Kit: Used to monitor electrical activity in the nervous system to aid in accurate neurological diagnoses.

Personalised Sensory Pod (The Cubbie): A data-driven system helping patients regulate their emotions and sensory intake in under 10 minutes.

Martina Burns, Clinical Scientist and Neurophysiology Manager, with the diagnostic neurophysiology kit funded by the appeal

The appeal gained massive momentum through the support of "The Fantastic Five”, well-known Northern Ireland content creators Nathan Anthony, Emma Kearney, Ibe Sesay, Olivia McVeigh, and Anna Corry, alongside Caroline O’Neill of Digg Deep for Kids, who used their platforms to inspire a wave of community giving across the province.

During the event, guests heard directly from clinicians about how this equipment will transform the hospital experience for families. The morning concluded with a viewing of the equipment in its new clinical setting, showcasing the tangible results of a community united for its 'Little Heroes'.

Little Heroes wishes to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who donated, supported, and backed the Super Little Heroes Appeal 2025.

While today is a day of celebration and sincere thanks to everyone who supported this initiative, Little Heroes is already looking to the future. Building on this incredible momentum, the charity is excited to announce that The Super Little Heroes Appeal 2026 will officially launch this September.

This upcoming appeal will be the next step in an ongoing mission to ensure the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children remains at the forefront of paediatric care, equipped with the very best technology for the children.