£35,000 of Class A drugs found at West Belfast house

SUSPECTED class A drugs with a street value of approximately £35,000 have been discovered at a house in West Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch carried out the search on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into drug related criminality.

As a result of the search, officers recovered suspected class A drugs with a street value of approximately £35,000 along with a replica firearm, a blank firing firearm, a quantity of cash and other drugs related paraphernalia.

Detective Sergeant Foley said: “The items seized will now be subject to forensic examination and our investigation will continue.

"I would like to appeal to anyone with information, or concerns about the supply or use of illegal drugs in their area, to call us on 101.

"It might seem insignificant, but report this information to us and we will investigate it. It could make all the difference."

Information can be provided by calling police on 101, or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.