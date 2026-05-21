BELFAST City Blues Festival is set to return next month with over 40 free gigs taking place in venues across the Cathedral Quarter and surrounding streets.

The festival team have been working hard behind the scenes to curate a programme that offers something for everyone. From lifelong blues fans to those discovering the genre for the very first time, the festival showcases a wonderful mix of styles and performers. Organisers are proud to celebrate the exciting young talent emerging on the blues scene, while also welcoming the seasoned performers and established artists who have long been part of the fabric of blues music, both locally and from further afield.

This year’s festival holds special significance for everyone involved. The 17th Annual Guinness Belfast City Blues Festival is dedicated to the festival's late Director, Seamie O'Neill. Seamie sadly passed away in September 2025 after a short illness, leaving a huge gap not only in the hearts of those who knew him but also across Belfast’s music community. For sixteen years Seamie worked tirelessly to build, nurture and grow the festival, helping shape it into the vibrant celebration of music that it is today. His passion, dedication and love for live music touched countless musicians, venues and audiences alike. It is only fitting that this year's festival is dedicated to Seamus O’Neill — a true titan of Belfast’s music industry.

The festival team would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to friends, musicians, bands, venues and sponsors who have stood by the festival and supported it in bringing this year’s event to life. The level of encouragement and goodwill shown has been truly overwhelming and deeply appreciated, organisers say.

Picking up a festival programme at Kelly's Cellars

The Guinness Belfast City Blues Festival runs from 26th – 28th June.

For tickets check out www.belfastcityblues.com