50TH ANNIVERSARY: Belfast Crystal: From crystal trophies to in-house engraving

Congratulations to the Andersonstown News celebrating 50 years in 2022. Belfast Crystal ourselves celebrate 44 years in business this year and are delighted to have worked with the Andersonstown News for many of those years.



Still a family business started by Antonio Abbate, and continued on by Tony, we are proud to have supplied the awards for the Belfast Top 50, Volunteer of the Year Awards and this year the Aisling Awards, Best of the West and Blackboard Awards 2022 to name but a few.



Our new showroom is open again to the public after the fire we suffered a few years back.



There is a vast range on display ideal for wedding gifts, anniversaries, birthdays as well as golf, bowling and snooker trophies too. Our in-house engraving department guarantees you the best service you can get, and we always work to your schedule.