50TH ANNIVERSARY: Kennedy Centre remains the captain of the ship

The Kennedy Centre opened in 1991 with Curleys being the anchor tenant. The centre is owned by the Kennedy family with Hugh Kennedy having started the Curleys business a number of years prior to that. Curleys had originally been located on the Glen Road before locating to the old Lucozade building.



The Centre had 20 stores prior to the redevelopment in 2009. In 2009 Sainsburys bought the Curleys supermarket but the Centre remained owned by Hugh Kennedy.



Now established as an institution in West Belfast, the Kennedy Centre now houses the biggest Sainsburys in the North and has over 50 other business located in it.



Manager John Jones said: “Curleys and then the Kennedy Centre have been working in partnership with the Andersonstown News for many many years and continues to do so to this day.



“We are particularly proud of our relationship with the Aisling Awards and we have sponsored the Educational achievement awards for the past 20 years now.



“We pride ourselves as being a huge part of the community in West Belfast and have links with all the various organisations throughout the area from schools through to sporting organisations through to charity organisations and community groups.



“We have always prided ourselves on trying to help the local community and have played our part in sponsoring the Aisling Bursaries also. There is rarely a week that goes by when we aren't showcasing some good cause in our mall whether it is a spinathon or a charity collection. And hopefully this year we will be able to recommence our Christmas choirs with all the local schools carol singing in the mall.



“We would like to congratulate the Andersonstown News on achieving 50 years in business. It is a great achievement and hopefully we can continue our long term partnership for many more years to come. The Andersonstown News has played a massive role in the West Belfast community and long may it continue.”