A children's extravaganza at Crumlin Road Gaol's Pumpkin Patch

ON SATURDAY I visited Crumlin Road Gaol's Pumpkin Patch Extravaganza for two hours of brilliant family fun.

We followed the lead of our son Carter (5) and started our journey at the petting farm. We were so impressed and enraptured by the lovely animals such as alpacas, donkeys, pigs, a gecko, tortoises, rabbits, cute guinea pigs and a miniature cow!

Carter was blown away by holding the rabbits and the tortoise although he did get a fright when the tortoise unexpectedly popped his head out of his shell to say hello!

After the petting zoo we were treated to the live, interactive magical musical 'Beetlejuice' which was a perfect quirky sing-along show for all ages. When you arrive you can choose between seeing either Beetlejuice or Hocus Pocus.

Shows are three times per day with treats available upon entry.

Carter enjoying the craic at the Pumpkin Patch

After the show you take a visit to the gaol visiting the haunted tunnels underneath which led to the old courthouse and the Mater Hospital.

Anna the friendly witch greeted us to read a mysterious spell from her spell book when we entered and asked us to take a bite out of her poisonous apple before we entered the gaol to meet the ghosts for a spooky tour.

The tour was very family friendly and the children on the tour with Carter all seemed to be having a ball visiting the old cells and hearing about the old ghosts.



Leaving the tour we next took a train ride to the pumpkin patch which was beautifully decorated and bursting with colour from the bright orange pumpkins, Carter managed to hitch a ride on the tractor before joining in on the adventure to pick his favourite pumpkin followed by great photo opportunities for families!

After the pumpkin picking we were invited to have some hot chocolate, treats and also to check out some souvenirs from the shop.

For a brilliant, immersive and family friendly experience, the pumpkin patch extravaganza at Crumlim Road Gaol is the place to go.

