YOUNG Ciarla Herron was diagnosed with cerebral palsy just before her second birthday and has to avail of walking aids just to get about her daily life.

Despite the condition, Ciarla still fights every day with a smile on her face and is the centre of a fundraising campaign set to help raise and spread awareness of the condition.

In the coming weeks the West Belfast community and beyond will come together and participate in a series of fundraising events starting with a 'Spinathon' in the Park Centre led by Glendale Cycling Club and Lámh Dhearg GAC, before culminating in a 50km cycle in August as part of the 'Ciarla's Next Steps' fundraising campaign.

"Ciarla was born two months prematurely and suffered a brain injury in her early days, which led to a diagnosis of cerebral palsy at the age of one," said grandfather Barney Herron.

"The condition affects the strength, balance and coordination in all of her limbs and core, and she experiences daily pain and fatigue. Her lower limbs are most severely affected, meaning she is unable to stand or walk independently and relies on a walking frame and wheelchair for mobility.

"But now, my granddaughter is becoming increasingly aware of the significant physical challenges she faces compared to her peers and how her condition impacts even the simplest parts of daily life, which has been so tough for her."

Barney believes that Ciarla's story may have been very different if not for the early intervention and attributes her early development to the treatment she has been able to receive across the water in England.

"Early intervention has been key in her development. At the start of this year Ciarla travelled to London for an intensive block of physiotherapy, where she made incredible progress. However, this specialist treatment is not available on the NHS and comes at significant cost. We are therefore fundraising to help Ciarla continue accessing this therapy, giving her the best possible chance to improve her independence and future mobility."

Barney says seeing the community pull together in support of his granddaughter is something that truly warms his heart.

"I'm incredibly humbled and hearted by the support shown by the West Belfast community over the past few weeks," he said.

"In particular Donegal Celtic and Scoil na Fuiseoige have been fantastic over the past year, and we are very grateful for their support.

"A special thanks must go to Lámh Dhearg, a club our family has been involved with for many years, and to VC Glendale for the incredible support they have shown.

"In particular, we would like to thank Paul Buchanan and LGFA player and VC Glendale member Ciara Doherty for bringing the two clubs together and helping make so much of this support possible.

Ciarla is front and centre of the fundraiser Spinathon in the Park Centre

"Their efforts have been truly invaluable, and we are immensely grateful for all they have done for Ciarla and our family."

Barney explains that the fundraising is mainly due to the cost that the physiotherapy treatment costs the Herron family. As of 2026 the NHS does not provide the support needed to continue helping Ciarla in her early development.

The family have targeted £30,000 as their goal, but it is not solely about financial fundraising, as Barney believes they can use these events to spread awareness so that one day this physiotherapy can be available to everyone who suffers from cerebral palsy.

"By sharing her story, we hope to help others better understand the daily challenges faced by people living with cerebral palsy in our community.

"Our aim is to increase empathy, understanding and support for families in similar situations, alongside the vital financial help that makes this treatment possible, we understand how hard it can be."

The four events, which started last week with a 'Spinathon' in Park Centre, will act as a chance for folks to come and show their support for Ciarla and the cerebral palsy community.

The event timetable reads as follows:

Saturday June 13th - Cycle for Highway to Health

- Park Centre from 9am-3pm - led by Glendale VC

VC Glendale Imps and Lamh Dhearg FUNdamentals to U12 teams fundraiser

Coffee Morning

Sunday June 14th - Spinathon at the Kennedy Centre

- Kennedy Centre Spinathon from 1pm - led by Lámh Dhearg LGFA and GAA squads

Saturday August 1st - VC Glendale cycle for Ciarla 50km

50km cycle and 100km supportive trek from Glendale Cycling club

Coffee Morning

To donate to Ciarla's fundraiser, there will be collections on the day at the three remaining events. Alternatively a Crowdfunding page has been set up to help the Herron family reach their goal.

Check out the link at www.justgiving.com if you'd like to donate and become apart of Ciarla's story.