Acclaimed psychological drama set for Lyric stage

OUR New Girl by award-winning Irish screenwriter and playwright Nancy Harris – the acclaimed writer of the hit TV series ‘The Dry’ – is set for Lyric Theatre Belfast next month.

A startling psychological drama with sharp wit, Our New Girl explores the darker side of modern parenthood which will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Directed by Rhiann Jeffrey, the cast features Jeanne Nicole Ní Áinle, Lisa Dwyer Hogg, Mark Huberman, Canice Doran and Milo Payne.

Behind the polished facade of Hazel Robinson’s (Lisa Dwyer Hogg) immaculate London home, things aren’t as good as they look. Her plastic surgeon husband Richard (Mark Huberman) is on his latest humanitarian mission to Haiti, leaving heavily pregnant Hazel to cope with a failing business and a problem son (Canice Doran and Milo Payne). When professional nannie Annie (Jeanne Nicole Ní Áinle) arrives unexpectedly at the door, Hazel finds her home under the shadow of a seemingly perfect stranger who has an agenda of her own.

Looking forward to Our New Girl Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer Lyric Theatre, said:

“Our New Girl is a fascinating psychological thriller of a play superbly written by Nancy Harris. It explores with unflinching precision the dynamics of relationships and offers brilliant actors’ extraordinary roles to play off. I’m very excited about this forthcoming production directed by the dynamic Rhiann Jeffrey.”

Rhiann Jeffrey, director; Mark Huberman, Richard; Lisa Dwyer Hogg, Hazel; Jeanne Nicole Ní Áinle, Annie; and Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer at Lyric



Rhiann Jeffrey, Director of Our New Girl, added: “I’m so excited to bring this play to Northern Irish audiences this April. A large part of why we make theatre is to express more fully what it is to be human, and this play does this and then some. Nancy is a phenomenal writer and examines contemporary family life and relationships with sharp precision. We have five incredible actors who are bringing so much wit and authenticity to the piece, and I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Gilly Campbell, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland commented: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to support the Lyric and this production of Our New Girl, one of many terrific shows on at the theatre this spring. There is nothing comparable to the thrill of experiencing live theatre and I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy!”



Our New Girl runs from 8 April - 4 May. To book tickets contact here.