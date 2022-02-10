SAG Credit Union merger gives Poleglass members enhanced services

To include larger loans and savings balances and longer opening hours



THE Board of SAG Credit Union Ltd is delighted to announce that the merger with Poleglass Credit Union Ltd has been completed. By combining resources, SAG Credit Union Limited now has assets of over £65 million, meaning there are now even more resources available to lend to our local community based in the Greater Andersonstown and Poleglass area.



Members can continue to do business, as normal, in both premises. It is a welcome development for all members as it means we can continue to focus on providing enhanced member services with the development of our Online Loan offering, Larger Loans with attractive rates and different savings account types.



SAG Credit Union Limited will be able to manage better the regulatory requirements of both offices, with the main objective of enhancing service provision and will continue to lead the way in the provision of loans, savings and budgeting services with accessible, friendly, financial services in the Greater Andersonstown and Poleglass area.



Speaking about the merger, Sheena Joyce, Manager of SAG Credit Union Ltd said: “Everyone in SAG Credit Union are really excited about the opportunities that the merger with Poleglass has created for us all. We recognise and appreciate the loyalty and support of all members and we would like to thank the members and assure them that together, with their continued loyalty, we will continue grow into an even more positive force for the area, strengthening the financial independence of all of our members.



“The merging of SAG and Poleglass Credit Unions has already strengthened the service offering as everyone will be able to avail of two different offices, with different opening hours. We are taking decisions now which will result in enhanced products and services for the entire membership and we are very much looking forward to the continued role that we will play in the local community allowing us to expand our offering into the local schools, businesses and homes in the Poleglass area.



“If any member has any queries in relation to this, wants to know what services we have, or if anyone is interested in joining us or would like us to visit their workplace or school, I encourage them to call into the credit union office in Andersonstown or the Dairy Farm, ring us and speak with a member of staff on 02890615669 or 02890625384 or email us at info@sagcreditunion.co.uk with your details and we will be more than happy to provide you with any information you need.”



SAG Credit Union limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.