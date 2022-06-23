St Mary’s Grammar School welcomes new Year 8s

AFTER exceptional arrangements during Covid-19, St Mary’s is returning to assessment-based criteria for entry into Year 8 and encourages any student going into Primary 7 who wishes to come to St. Mary’s to register to sit the GL Assessment by 23rd September 2022.



Come and visit us at our Open Night on Thursday 15th September and meet with some of our current Year 8s who have had a fantastic year at St. Mary’s and hear first-hand what St. Mary’s has contributed to them in their first Year.



Our incoming Year 8s take part in the Edmund Rice Camp before they commence the academic year. In order to support you and your child in preparing for the move, we have an induction programme of events to help ensure a smooth transition. We have a dedicated transition and pastoral team whose main priority is student wellbeing, getting to know your child and ensuring that your child settles well into St. Mary's CBGS. There are fun activities to give your son a taste of what life in our school has to offer from GAA, basketball, soccer and athletics, to name a few. Other non-sporting activities include African drums, arts and crafts, all of which are in place to ensure you and your child have a great start with us, culminating in our epic Year 8 BBQ!



Extra-curricular involvement amongst our Year 8 students was at an all-time high this year with boys participating in Sports, Coding, Arts and Eco/Environmental clubs, to name but a few.



Our Eco Club has a close link with the Belfast Hills Partnership and the boys have upheld our ERST values in promoting environmental initiatives.



Our Year 8 hurlers had a very promising start to their first year of hurling on the Glen Road, running out winners in the Shane Mulholland hurling blitz in Ballymena and making it to the final of the Danske Bank Thompson Cup. Ultimately the boys came up short in the final by a single point to St Patrick’s Maghera.



Our House Rewards System promotes positive contributions to the school community and the students are recognised and rewarded on an individual level and as a collective. Our termly rewards trips to Omniplex Cinemas are only surpassed by the end of Year prize of an activity day at Colin Glen or Let’s Go Hydro.



We look forward to welcoming you to our Open Night on 15th September but in the meantime, why not check out our virtual Open Night Tour on our school website via the link below and follow our activities on Facebook.



https://stmaryscbgs.com/ virtual-open-day-video-tour/