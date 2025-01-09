After losing four stone Ciara starts her own Slimming World group at Christ the Redeemer

CIARA Bertlett first joined her local Slimming World group at The Devenish in 2023 and now – four stone 1.5lb lighter – she's using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams in 2025.

Ciara has now trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Now she is opening her own group.

Ciara says: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing four stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target. I still remember how nervous I was on the first night but quickly I became excited for group every week and never felt judged.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost over four stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

Ciara before joining Slimming World

“Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many different ways to lose weight, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out and after just seven days, I was 5.5lb lighter and my jeans were already a little looser."

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love doing the daily walks with the dog and enjoy keeping active.”



Ciara’s Slimming World group will be held at Christ the Redeemer Primary School every THURSDAY at 7:30PM. For more information or to join Ciara’s group either pop along on January 9th or call her on 07841720083.