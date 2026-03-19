WANT to learn Irish while having fun? Are you aged between eight and 12? Then Cúpla Focal is for you.

Running between March 28 until May 2, from 12 noon until 2pm at Girdwood Community Hub, organisers aim to teach Irish while having a bit of craic at the same time.

MÚINTEOIRÍ: Cara Neeson and Méabh McGinley-Shields

The best thing about Cúpla Focal is that its two teachers are Belfast schoolgirls Cara Neeson from St Dominic’s Grammar School and Méabh McGinley-Shields from Dominican College, Fortwilliam.

Part of The Agency Belfast – a youth programme managed by New Lodge Arts – Cara and Méabh have battled their way through to this year’s final, making their idea – Cúpla Focal – a reality, with the help of £2,000 funding.

Through Cúpla Focal, Cara and Méabh want to raise awareness, promote and teach the Irish language in an alternative fun way using the arts as a tool. Both are very passionate about the language and can’t wait to share this with people of all ages.

Cara said: "Irish means a lot to me as a language and all the little words and phrases I've learnt along the way have contributed to who I am today. I hope this project reaches its full potential as I am extremely excited and passionate about it and hope you will join us for this journey."

Méabh added: "I have forever had a passion for the Irish language and having this opportunity to teach other people, even just a couple of words in Irish, means so much to me. I myself am not fluent but it is one of my goals to try and become fluent by the end of my years in school. I also think that this could help other people to feel more comfortable and confident in learning the language as they know that we are learning with them."

There are limited spaces available for Cúpla Focal, so to register click here.