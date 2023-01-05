All are welcome to John Paul II Primary School Open Day

ARE you looking for a school that will provide your child with a top-quality education and help them grow into well-rounded, compassionate individuals? If so, you won't want to miss the open day at John Paul II Primary School!

Located in the heart of the Whiterock, John Paul II Primary School is a Catholic school that serves children from primary one to seven. Operating under the Edmund Rice Schools Trust, the school’s dedicated team of staff are committed to providing a caring and supportive environment where every child can thrive.

John Paul II Primary School believe that a strong foundation is crucial for success in life. That's why they offer a range of extracurricular activities including the school choir and a variety of sports teams to help their students discover their passions and develop new skills.

But John Paull II don't just focus on learning. They also believe in the importance of character development and instilling values such as compassion, responsibility, and respect in their students. The staff work to create a positive and inclusive community where every child feels welcomed and valued.

John Paul II Primary School recognise the importance of a healthy start to the day for their students. As such, each pupil can avail of a free breakfast to kick-start their learning experience each morning.

The school have a state-of-the-art annexe for Primary One and Two pupils with its own outdoor play facilities, nurture unit and parent support programmes.

On open day, you'll have the opportunity to tour the school, meet the staff, and learn more about the many programmes and resources they offer.

You can visit the school on Tuesday 10 January at 10am with online applications opening at noon.

If you require any assistance completing the application, please contact the school to make an appointment on 02890320565 or emailing cdevlin685@c2kni.net.