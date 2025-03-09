Allianz Hurling League: Antrim rise to the challenge against Laois

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Antrim 4-22 Laois 0-21

WITH the pressure on and their Division 1B status on the line, Antrim found the performance they needed as they grabbed a huge win over Laois at a sunny Corrigan Park on Sunday to give themselves a chance of beating the drop.

James McNaughton top-scored with 2-11 for the Saffrons who set the early tone and built a 13-point lead at the break and although Laois battled in the second period, nine was as close as they got as late majors from McNaughton and Keelan Molloy ended any prospect of a comeback.

Coming into the game, Antrim sat one point above their visitors who were inside the relegation zone, but with Laois still having four points to play for and the gap now three between them, survival isn't assured for the Ulster outfit and by the same token, Tommy Fitzgerald's side still have their fate in their own hands with games against Carlow and Dublin to come.

But the heat was really on Antrim on a sunny spring day as they found a performance, digging into their energy reserves after illness had riddled the squad in the week.

"I'm very proud of them because, during the week, we were extremely sick," said manager, Davy Fitzgerald.

"People thought we were pulling a (fast one) - we weren't. We had 14 or 15 guys that were really sick. Even Friday night, there was four that had to sit out training. We came across that and we dealt with it and fair play to them. That's a big thing for me. This was a pressure game today for us, no doubt about it.

"I think the last two weeks, we've shown what we're about, fight-wise. We have a bit to go, and there's no point in saying that. But you've seen some of the stuff they can do, and I think there is more there, but we still have a lot of work to do.

"This is a work in progress, and we'll get there. I can't just flick a switch and make stuff happen. But I will, in time, take step after step, and we'll improve.

"But I'm delighted with the character we showed today, under pressure. Yeah, I just said it was going to take a bit of time. And I suppose, last week and today, certainly incremental improvements."

Conall Bohill challenges David Dooley

Antrim were fast out of the blocks with Gerard Walsh landing early scores, but Laois did have a sight of goal as Mossy Keyes flashed a shot wide.

However, the quick start from Antrim continued with Conor Johnston and James McNaughton on the board before Cha Dwyer got Laois on the board.

But the Saffrons were in the mood and that goal they had threatened arrived after 12 minutes as Joe Maskey pumped an excellent ball into McNaughton who gave Cathal Dunne no chance.

The Loughgiel man continued to build his own tall from frees and play, finishing the first half with 1-7 to his name with Laois just about hanging in as Aaron Dunphy, Paddy Purcell and Keyes found their range.

However, Antrim would grab a second major in the 28th minute as Eoghan Campbell did the spade work to put Johnston in and he would make no mistake.

Ryan McCambridge and Cormac McKeown would also have their name on the board by the break as Antrim had built a 2-15 to 0-8 advantage that was a fair enough reflection on how the half had gone.

The sting completely went from the game in the third quarter with the teams swapping points on three occasions as McNaughton (two) frees and Gerard Walsh cancelled out Paddy Purcell and Padraig Delaney (two frees).

But Laois kept battling as the intensity levels from Antrim had dropped and John Lennon and Cormac Byrne landed to give them a bit of momentum, yet it was a goal they needed and in Antrim goalkeeper Ryan Elliott, they found an impassible object as the Dunloy man made the first of two acrobatic saves in the second period, denying Mossy Keyes at the expense of a 65 which Dunphy landed.

Elliott had to do it again from Dunphy who was on-song from placed balls as the gap was down to nine with six to play, but Antrim found the response with their third goal as substitute Seaan Elliott played a delightful, reverse ball inside to McNaughton who buried and then three minutes later, Eoin O'Neill put Molloy through to finish.

That was that and although Laois hit four of the last five points, Antrim were home and dry, but not yet safe as their fate will be decided over the coming weeks as Laois have their opportunity to save themselves.

Seaan Elliott tries top break a challenge

"I think we were, by far, the better team today," Fitzgerald opined.

"We switched off for 15 minutes in the second half and then we decided we'd go at it again. But, in general, I think our work rate today was phenomenal.

"The three games that we lost well, the problem I had is our work-rate deteriorated when we went down seven and a half points. We've talked about that a lot and that's something we've really got to work on. We're a work in progress, but you've seen what they can do.

"Westmeath game, the Carlow game, this game, we were right there. The Dublin game, 25 minutes we were there.

"Offaly game, 25 minutes we were there. The Waterford game, we weren't there at all, at any stage. So, we know what the story is and what we've got to do. And we know the areas we've got to work on. Like, it's just going to take a small bit of time to get to where we need to get to.

"But, I think the fight that they're showing now, and I want to see that come to the Leinster Championship, is that fight has to come up when we play the really top teams. Like, in the Leinster Championship, there'll be no hiding.

"We've got a bit of work to do now. And I'm really proud of them. It's out of our hands in the league, but, I think we've accounted for ourselves."

ANTRIM: R Elliott; E McFerran, P Burke, S Rooney; J Maskey (0-1), E Campbell (0-1), C Boyd; C Bohill, G Walsh (0-3); R McCambridge (0-2), K Molloy (1-1), N Elliott; C McKeown (0-1), J McNaughton (2-9, 0-7f), C Johnston (1-2)

Subs: S Walsh for R McCambridge (50), S Elliott for G Walsh (55), E O'Neill for C McKeown (55), F McCurry for N Elliott (70), A McGarry for C Johnston (70).

LAOIS: C Dunne; P Dunne, L Cleere, P Delaney (0-2f); F Fennell (0-1), D Hartnett, J Walshe; A Corby, D Dooley (0-1); A Dunphy (0-9, 5f, 2 65s), C Dwyer (0-1), W Dunphy; J Quinlan (0-1), P Purcell (0-2), T Keyes (0-1).

Subs: J Lennon (0-1) for A Corby (29), C Byrne (0-1) for C Dwyer (33), M Dowling (0-1) for P Purcell (50), J Duggan for W Dunphy (57), C Comerford for J Walshe (69).

REFEREE: M Kennedy (Tipperary)