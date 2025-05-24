Soccer: Strabane come from behind to claim league title at the expense of Swifts

Ballymena & Provincial League Intermediate Division playoff

Strabane Athletic 2-1 St James' Swifts

THERE was heartbreak for St James' Swifts at Allen Park in Antrim on Saturday as Strabane Athletic came from behind to claim the Ballymena & Provincial League's Intermediate Division title in this playoff decider.

Seven days on from a scoreless draw between the teams, which sent the destination of the title into a one-off playoff, it was the Tyrone men who got the job done.

Swifts looked on their way when leading at the break through Jude Winchester, but Strabane got back on terms through Gary Merritt and it was Niall McGlynn who would prove to be the hero, scoring the title-winning goal with 10 minutes to play.

The West Belfast side was left crestfallen, having come so close to the title, but just couldn't finish the job off.

There wasn't much by way of goalmouth action in the early stages with Swifts enjoying plenty of possession and territory, but were unable to unlock the Strabane defence, while at the other end, Simon McGlynn was lively but didn't have a great deal of support.

It began to open up with Swifts first to carve out a real opportunity as a cross from the right beat Martin Bradley who may have been held, but Ciaran Hyland was still presented with a free header, which he failed to connect with.

Moments later, Christopher Heaney met a Josua Diver cross with a fine header, but it produced an even better save from goalkeeper Thomas McDermott.

The Tyrone side would enjoy a dominant 10-minute period and it was a wonder they didn't find the net at least once.

It began with a well-struck free-kick by Niall McGinley from the left of goal curling towards the top-right corner, but it clipped the top of the bar.

Gary Merritt thumps home the equaliser

Early on, Strabane were struggling to beat the offside trap, but that began to change as their midfield started to get on top and first off, Gary Merritt was slid through by Swifts' goalkeeper Paul McLaughlin came out to smother. The ball broke out to McGlynn, but McLaughlin did well to get back nd make a stop on the line.

Merritt was through again minutes later and although his first effort was poor, the ball came back and his second shot was crying out to be turned home, but no takers.

On 28 minutes, McGlynn was tripped inside the area and a penalty awarded, but having dusted himself off, McGlynn's spot-kick flew wide of the left post.

Just as it seemed the Strabane outfit were more likely to find the net, they were hit at the other end as a Diver cross caused panic in the penalty box and although Christopher Heaney and Martin Bradley were snuffed out from turning home, the ball broke out to Jude Winchester for the simplest of finishes with 32 played.

The onus was now on Strabane to find a leveller and they had their opportunities before the break, with McGlynn doing well to keep the ball in and send in a cross, but Aaron O'Hagan couldn't get his header on target.

One last charge from the Swifts would come to nothing as they were left disappointed, losing out on the league title by the thinnest of margins.

Declan Sharkey then sent a shot at McLaughlin and late in the half, Conor McDermott did well to get in and take the ball off McGlynn's toe, who was about to pull the trigger just yards out.

It kept Swifts ahead at the break and they made the better start to the second period as they went in search of a second, but to no avail.

The game did become a little tetchy with more cards than efforts on goal, but it settled down again heading into the final 30 minutes as a corner from the left would find Rooney, but he couldn't get any purchase on the header.

At the other end, Strabane's appeals for a second penalty were waved away as Delan Sharkey tried to lift the ball over McDermott and although it may have come off his arm at close range, referee Andrew Woodside felt it was more a case of ball to hand.

However, their equaliser was not a long time from arriving as midway through the second period, a corner from the right broke inside the St James' area and Gary Merritt was there to steer into the roof of the net.

It set up a frantic finish and it was Swifts who were getting on the front foot for a spell, but they couldn't carve out anything with Strabane getting their blocks in.

Niall McGlynn is mobbed after scoring what proved to be the winner

That little bit of pressure was weathered and 10 minutes from time, the Tyrone club went in front as a long throw-in from the right wing was helped on and there was McGinely to bundle home.

Swifts had 10 minutes to force extra-time, but they just couldn't breach the Strabane defence, which was giving nothing away cheaply.

Indeed, it could have been sealed a minute into added time when McLaughlin was forced to turn a curling effort from McGlynn around the post, which led to another corner and ate up valuable seconds, but Strabane saw this out to claim the title.

STRABANE ATHLETIC: T McDermott, L McGeehan, C Crawford, A O'Hagan, L McMenamin, B Burns (A McCready 72), D Doran, G Merritt (S McCallion 81), D Sharkey, S McGlynn, N McGinley

Goals: G Merritt 67, N McGinley 80

ST JAMES' SWIFTS: P McLaughlin, J Diver, C McDermott (D McDiarmid 64), D McHugh, D Youle, C Winchester (C Sullivan 50), C Heaney, C Rooney (C Farrelly 81), M Bradley (E Gallagher 64), J Winchester, C Hyland.

Goal: J Winchester 32

REFEREE: Andrew Woodside

Star title hopes fade

Crumlin Star's hopes of claiming the NAFL Premier Division title look all but over as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at Comber Rec on Saturday.

Four days on from victory against the same opposition in the Clarence Cup final, the Ardoyne men were unable to score a repeat as Rec grabbed a huge win with Lex Walker netting twice and Ciaran Gillen also on target as they overtook Star at the top of the table.

The North Belfast side can return to the summit with a win over Mossley on Monday, but Comber Rec will have two games against the same opposition on Wednesday and Saturday, with two points guaranteeing the title for the Down club.