American Football: Pittsburgh Steelers to host youth camp at Deramore in June

Aspiring players between the ages of 9 and 18 will be put through their paces by current Steelers and American Football Ireland coaches

DERAMORE Park will be the venue for young American Football hopefuls on Saturday, June 15 as the Pittsburgh Steelers host a training camp.

Aspiring players from 9-18 will be put through their paces by current players from the AFC North franchise and coaches from American Football Ireland, skills and techniques, including flag football instruction and drills.

The Belfast camp is one of two that weekend, with Cork the venue the following day (Sunday, June 16).

Spaces are limited so make sure to register now to avoid disappointment. Participants must be between the ages of 9 and 18. At each camp, attendees will be divided into age groups 9-14 and 15-18. Each participant will be provided with a Pittsburgh Steelers American Football youth camp t-shirt and a meal at the conclusion of the event.

The Pittsburgh Steelers previously hosted an American Football Clinic for young Irish athletes at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin in November 2023, with Steelers alumni Santonio Holmes and Alan Faneca in attendance.

The NFL team recently returned to Ireland in April, hosting a Kicking Clinic with Tadhg Leader, of Leader Kicking, which was attended by over 25 aspiring kickers and punters, who received real time coaching from former Steelers players Shaun Suisham and Jordan Berry.

Commenting at this announcement today, Director of Business Development & Strategy with the Pittsburgh Steelers Daniel Rooney said: “We are excited to return to the island of Ireland for two more American Football camps, this time in Belfast and Cork.

"We are aiming to help grow the game of American Football across the island and we’re looking forward to giving local athletes the opportunity to receive real time coaching and feedback from our current players.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers American Football camps are the latest team activity being held on the island of Ireland since being granted a license as part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program in May of 2023.

The team has hosted fan and football education events, a sold-out Fan Watch Party at Croke Park in Dublin last November and a first ever Kicking Clinic in April of this year.

The NFL team are now in the planning phases of future upcoming events and marketing activities in Ireland and Northern Ireland, with the Steelers aspiring to host an NFL game on the island in the coming years.

Registration for those who want to take part in the Belfast camp is open now and via this link: Pittsburgh Steelers American Football Clinic - Belfast - Events - Universe