SUNDAY February 8th, will see the final game of the most wide open NFL season in recent memory, as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots in Santa Clara to see who will get their coronation in 2026 for the sport of kings.

Super Bowl Sunday has the same level of anticipation that any major annual event would have and combines sport with the ultimate entertainment factor for those who are tuned in purely for the famous half-time show.

Whether it's sitting down with the missus, or cracking open a few non-alcoholic beverages with the pals, Sunday's spectacle is always one that gets people talking in the early months of the new year.

But enough of that nonsense, we are here for a fun punting guide for those who are happy to part ways with some pocket change in the name of fun on Sunday evening.

BACKGROUND TO SUPERBOWL LX (60)

Sunday's game in Santa Clara is the second ever meeting in Super-Bowl history between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, with the previous edition of this match-up proving one of the most dramatic in history.

The famous game in question came eleven years ago in Super Bowl XLIX when running-back Marshawn Lynch looked to have the perfect chance to win the game in the final play of the game on the one-yard line, but the Seahawks quarter-back at the time, Russell Wilson, decided to throw a pass which was intercepted by Malcolm Butler who won the Patriots the game. One of the most famous mistakes in American sports history.

Road to Santa Clara

Both teams had two very different roads to this year's Super Bowl, but nonetheless it has been a remarkably impressive campaign given that both were odds of 60/1 at the season's beginning to win a Super Bowl, it shows how truly an unlikely pairing this match up was back in September.

For the Seattle Seahawks, they came through as the number one seed (best overall team) in the National Football Conference. Beating teams such as the San Fransisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on their way to the play-offs, before matching – the very same two teams on their route to the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks have come into form at the right time and look menacing with Kenneth Walker III, Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the offensive front combined with the meanest Defensive unit the league has seen.

On the other side New England Patriots are a team who are no strangers to being in a Super Bowl having won eight of them. But, since the departure of Tom Brady from the Patriots many moons ago, they have been a team on the rebuild to replace arguably the greatest quarter-back to play the game.

They have been subject to some real scrutiny this year having finished 14-3 in the regular season with Drake Maye leading the charge but without having to go through any real tough venues on their way to the big one.

Maye had overcome the LA Chargers in round one of the play-offs, before overcoming the Houston Texans and eventually clinching their first ever AFC Championship at Mile High in Denver.

On the surface, those results look amazing, but with context it really dumbs down their achievements. They defeated an LA Chargers who haven't won a play-off game in almost a decade, before facing a Houston Texans' side who watched CJ Stroud throw one of the worst play-off games ever witnessed gifting the Pats victory.

The big one between New England and Denver was sullied when Qquarter-back Bo Nix was ruled out with a broken ankle leaving a backup quarter-back left to compete. Maye had a less than impressive game as his side only scored ten points but did just enough as a snow storm made the game a difficult one in Colorado.

Sunday's game will no doubt be a great spectacle, although the Seahawks will be heavy favourites as they head to San Fransisco.

Super-Bowl Betting Picks

Ahead of the big one I will give some fun betting tips for the game on Sunday, with touchdown scorers, yard receptions and some niche players who might just have the biggest say on Super Bowl Sunday.

Three Bet Builders, with a 40/1 pick, 14/1 pick and 10/1 pick, will be below along side some of my favourite touchdown scorer picks, and as always – gamble responsibly.

Bet Builder One - 40/1

Drake Maye (NE) - over 37.5 rushing yards

George Holani (SEA) - over 9.5 receiving yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigbe (SEA) - Anytime TD

Jarran Reed (SEA) - To record a Sack - YES

Seattle Seahawks -4.5 Spread

Bet Builder Two - 14/1



Sam Darnold (SEA) - over 230.5 passing yards

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) - Anytime TD

Kenneth Walker III - over 70.5 rushing yards

Over 30.5 Seattle Seahawks Points

Seattle Seahawks to Win

Bet Builder Three - 10/1



Kenneth Walker III (SEA) Anytime TD

Cooper Kupp (SEA) - Over 33.5 Receiving yards

Rhamondre Stevenson - Over 50.5 Rushing yards

Both Teams to score 1+ Touchdown in each half

Over 1.5 Field Goals

First Touchdown Scorers:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) - 6/1

Hunter Henry (NE) - 14/1

AJ Barner (SEA) - 14/1

Stefon Diggs (NE) - 16/1