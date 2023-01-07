An Droichead kick-off the new year with fundraising for their 2023 scholarships

Gearóid Mac Liam, Faoileann Ní Dhuibhfinn, Fiona McCorry-Henry, Tim McCann and Michael King, along with An Droichead CEO Pól Deeds who presented the scholarships. Alison Snookes and Caoimhín Ó Dónaill from UU also pictured.

AN Irish language organisation in South Belfast has hit the ground running in the new year with a fundraising campaign to support the 2023 round of bursaries that it provides to third level students of Irish at Ulster University.

Since 2016, the An Droichead Scholarship has helped pay course fees for UU students who contribute in some way to the growth of An Droichead’s Irish language community. Recipients of last year’s An Droichead Scholarship were presented with their awards at a special ceremony in Ulster University’s new Belfast campus on York Street in December.

Presenting the scholarships, the Cooke Street Irish language organisation’s CEO Pól Deeds looked forward to welcoming their new recipients at their flagship Seachtain na Gaeilge gala dinner in Belfast City Hall on March 4.

“The Seachtain na Gaeilge gala dinner is a great night that we’re excited to be hosting once again since taking a break during the worst of the pandemic," said Pól.

"It is a civic event that recognises and celebrates the progress of the Irish language revival every year in a suitably grand setting in the city – we chose Belfast City Hall in 2017 when we launched the scholarship and when we were celebrating our 25th anniversary. We are delighted that Belfast City Council have agreed to host us once again with a wine reception to celebrate the end of our year of 30th celebrations.

“It is always a great night. As well as showcasing the best of the Irish language and elements from An Droichead’s arts programme, it is a chance to make a fuss of the bursary recipients.

"What a lot of people don’t know, however, is that it is also the main way that we raise the funds for the next year of the scholarship, so it is important that we get as much support as possible. Thankfully, we are usually able to rely upon strong support from colleagues and organisations within the Irish language sector, and even the President of Ireland has given his seal of approval in the past when he spoke at the dinner in 2015. We will announce details of this year’s guest speaker shortly along with some other additions that we think will make this dinner the best one yet.”

Tickets for An Droichead’s Seachtain na Gaeilge Gala Dinner are priced at £60 and are half price for An Droichead members. Tickets will be available from androichead.com soon, but for more information about the dinner or to become a partner or sponsor you can contact An Droichead’s Business Development Officer, Brian Ó Gallachóir at brian@androichead.com