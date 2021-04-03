ANDERSONSTOWN: SF activists start spring clean

SINN Féin activists have carried out a clean-up of the Andersonstown area this week.

Members of the party’s Cumann Mhic Leannáin & Mhic Bhrádaigh picked litter around various parts of the estate and will be targeting other areas in the weeks ahead.



Local Councillor Áine McCabe commented: “We did the clean-up in adherence to all the restrictions, so it was a socially-distanced clean-up.”



“It was carried out in reponse to need. People have been contacting us about it and it’s also because people feel that they haven’t had they opportunity to be able to do some activism and community work, and people have been itching to get out but we have to ensure that it’s being done in a socially responsible way.”



Cllr McCabe encourage the public to “pick up after themselves” in communal areas.

“We all have our part to play in keeping our community clean,” she added.