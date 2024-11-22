Anglers angry that no prosecution will follow Crumlin fish kill

FRUSTRATION: Allen Flemming, Chairperson, and David Kennedy, Development Officer with the Crumlin and District Angling Association on the Crumlin River

LOCAL anglers have spoken of their anger after receiving confirmation that no prosecution will be forthcoming following a major fish kill last year.

Pollution of the Crumlin River on February 12 2023 resulted in 3,500 fish dying along a six kilometre stretch of the south Antrim river.

David Kennedy, Development Officer with the Crumlin and District Angling Association, said club members were alarmed to learn this week that no prosecutions will take place.

“As it currently stands there is no recompense for our angling club, as the managers of these waters," he said. "There is no way for us to reinstate what we have lost in terms of the number of fish and the damage to the entire ecosystem and habitat.

"Our river is in a much poorer state due to this major pollution incident, as will be Lough Neagh, where ultimately all this pollution ends up.

“It was only this week that (Agriculture) Minister Muir announced an independent review to strengthen environmental governance, with the appointment of a three-member panel. This could not be a more opportune time.



“Quite frankly the system of reporting, investigating, ranking and bringing a case to completion is broken. Of the major fish kills across Northern Ireland between 2019 and 2023, amazingly 32 out of 49 saw no prosecution.

“Of a total of 41 confirmed pollution incidents on the Crumlin River alone over the same period, shockingly only one single case was brought to prosecution, a prosecution that was later dropped.

“Polluters will continue to pollute with impunity while the current approach continues.

“It is our view the urgent change is needed. We will be writing to both the Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the independent panel, asking for a meeting to urgently address these concerns.”