ANTRIM ladies footballers returned to their roots last weekend ahead of their eventual re-crowning in the Ulster Junior Championship final victory over Derry last Saturday, with player Duana Coleman making an appearance across schools in Belfast and giving the children a glimpse of the trophy.

Áine Scullion, Vice-Principal of Bunscoil Phobail Feirste, spoke of the school's delight to welcome back their past pupil with an array of trophies on display.

Dúana chatting with pupils whilst holding the trophy

"We are delighted to welcome back our past pupil, Duána Coleman, as she prepares to represent Antrim," she told pupils.

"Everyone in our school community is incredibly proud of her achievements and wishes her and her teammates the very best of luck. She is a fantastic inspiration and role model for our young girls and boys, showing what can be achieved through dedication, hard work and belief in yourself.

Holy Child Primary school with the trophy

"It is wonderful to see her proudly using and promoting the Irish language, which is such an important part of our school community and culture."

The Vice-Principal continued to explain what the visit meant to the children in the school last Friday morning.

"The children thoroughly enjoyed this morning’s assembly supporting the players with their art work. Ár mbuíochas le Duána taking the time to answer the children’s questions. Antrim ladies have had great success recently and progressing to Division 2 is testament to their hard work and shows how much our Gaelic games have progressed.

"Ádh mór ar an fhoireann agus na bainisteoirí sa chluiche."

Holy Child Primary school were also given a chance to see the trophy as Dúana visited the school on Friday afternoon and presented the trophy she would ultimately lift on Saturday afternoon.

Dúana with all the trophies won with the Saffrons

"All at Holy Child would like to offer our sincere thanks to Dúana and Ursula from Antrim Ladies’ Football and Micheala from the Ulster Council, who took time out of their busy schedules to visit and inspire the girls of Holy Child," said Norman Cunningham of Holy Child PS.

Dúana with two Buncsoil Phobail Feirste students

"Our girls had many questions for Dúana, who answered each one so eloquently. The girls found out about superstitions, pre-match meals, toughest opponents, training routines and more importantly what music and movies Dúana likes.

"With such an important match on the horizon, against Derry, for the Ulster Championship, for the ladies to give up their time shows what amazing people they are.

Dúana offered words of advice and encouragement to all our girls, she is a true inspiration to all the young girls aspiring to play for Antrim one day.

"Every girl left with a big smile on their face, with memories they will treasure.

Again we’d like to thank Dúana, Ursula and Michaela and wish Antrim ladies all the very best in their upcoming match against Derry. We hope to see them back at Holy Child very soon (with the trophy). Go raibh maith agaibh agus ádh mór."

Antrim managed to give Derry a thumping on Saturday afternoon to secure another Ulster Junior Crown with Lara Dahunsi starring as the ladies hope to return to an All-Ireland final this year.